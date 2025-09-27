Live Updates: LSU Football vs. Ole Miss Rebels in Week 5 SEC Showdown
No. 4 LSU (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will take the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday with all eyes on a Top-15 SEC showdown against No. 13 Ole Miss.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers enter the matchup riding a four-game winning streak with the program's defense clicking on all cylinders out the gate.
“You feel better about those games because you’re taking a defense that can stand up against the environment going on the road and all those things, and we’re a much more cohesive group," Kelly said. "The roster’s better. The players are better.
"Those were good, tough kids that played hard for us, but we were a little short in some areas. I don’t know about all the points, but we got to score like we talked about last week. We can’t be scoring a touchdown or ten points. That’s not going to cut it in the SEC.
"So, continue to play at the level that we have defensively and then bring your offense up to the level that it needs to be to win games in the SEC.”
Now, the stage is set for Week 5 with the Southeastern Conference clash continuing to steal headlines ahead of kickoff.
Here's what Brian Kelly said of the matchup, pregame updates and a live thread from Saturday afternoon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
What Brian Kelly Said: Week 5 Edition
“Ole Miss is certainly a rivalry game playing for the Magnolia Bowl Trophy. I think everybody knows this is a game that goes way back, and certainly the last couple of years, it was decided on the last plays of the game.
"Ole Miss is an outstanding football team. Coach Lane does a great job, and they have an established winning culture, certainly an offense that has put up incredible numbers offensively."
Pregame Updates:
- LSU running back Caden Durham did not work through pregame warmups and has officially been ruled OUT for Saturday against the Ole Miss Rebels.
- LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green is active for Saturday's matchup after nursing an MCL sprain.
- Ole Miss will roll with starting quarterback Trinidad Chambliss under center against the Bayou Bengals. Chambliss is coming off of back-to-back starts with over 400 yards of offense.
- LSU will roll with the same starting defensive backfield in Week 5 with Mansoor Delane and PJ Woodland holding down the cornerback spots with AJ Haulcy and Tamarcus Cooley as the safeties.
Live Updates:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. Scroll down for the most recent updates each inning.]
First Quarter:
-
