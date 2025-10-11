Live Updates: LSU Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 7 SEC Matchup
No. 11 LSU (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will host the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium in a critical Week 7 SEC matchup.
After working through the open date in Week 6, Brian Kelly and Co. return to action with an opportunity to make a statement after pressing the reset button.
"We're gonna play to the assets that we have on offense and on defense. I'm not gonna go into the game, this is a low scoring game, keep the points down, kick field goals. I think we go in there with the expectation is that we're going to continue to progress offensively and be much more consistent for four quarters," Kelly said.
Now, with kickoff arriving in Baton Rouge, all eyes are on the Bayou Bengals with an opportunity to get back in the win column on Saturday night.
Here's what Brian Kelly said of the matchup, pregame updates and a live thread from Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.
What Brian Kelly Said: Week 7 Edition
"We need to start faster. We have not started at a level that is a standard of what really good offenses play at. We need a much more explosive start, three and out is not that. But let's see how this team goes for four quarters. We've outscored our opponents largely in the second half, we need to be better in the first half."
Pregame Updates:
- LSU wide receiver Aaron Anderson is working through pregame warmups and remains a game-time decision heading into Saturday night against South Carolina.
- LSU offensive lineman Paul Mubenga is OUT for Saturday night against the Gamecocks while he nurses an ankle sprain suffered against Ole Miss in Week 5 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
- LSU will utilize Coen Echols and Carius Curne at left guard, according to Brian Kelly, with Mubenga out on Saturday. Weston Davis is expected to start at right tackle. Echols will get the start.
- At the edge rusher position, Gabriel Reliford will be out after undergoing rotator cuff surgery with the Tigers set to work with Jack Pyburn, Patrick Payton, and Jimari Butler, among others.
- LSU defensive lineman Ahmad Breaux is off the injury report after being listed earlier in the week. The sophomore defensive tackle is good to go for Saturday night.
Live Updates:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. Scroll down for the most recent updates each quarter.]
First Quarter:
- The South Carolina Gamecocks have won the opening coin toss and deferred. LSU will receive the kickoff to start Saturday night's SEC showdown in Tiger Stadium.
- LSU running back Caden Durham opens the game with a run up the middle for a loss followed by a completion to Ju'Juan Johnson for a gain of five yards. Tigers are unable to convert on third down and punt it away after a 3-and-out.
- On the Gamecocks' first play from scrimmage, LSU EDGE Patrick Payton recovers a fumble inside the South Carolina 20-yard line. Garrett Nussmeier and Co. trot back out on the field with a chance to get on the board first.
- LSU goes three-and-out on the following possession with Garrett Nussmeier missing tight end Trey'Dez Green on 3rd-and-3. Tigers settle for a 28-yard field goal that is up and good from Damian Ramos. 4-play, 7-yard scoring drive.
Score Update: LSU 3, South Carolina 0
- LaNorris Sellers and the South Carolina Gamecocks navigate an 8-play. 43-yard drive with Sellers going 3-for-4 through the air for 40 passing yards, but a critical 3rd down stop forces the Gamecocks to boot a 47-yard field goal attempt. Kick is NO GOOD. Tigers take over on their own 29-yard line. [8:04 remaining in the 1st].
- LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is orchestrating a meticulous drive down the stretch in the first quarter. 7-for-8 passing with 59 yards through the air. Tigers are in the red-zone with the offense going up-tempo.
- The LSU Tigers drove down the field inside the South Carolina Gamecocks five-yard line, but a Ju'Juan Johnson fumble on 2nd-and-1 gives the ball away. Gamecocks take over on the 20-yard line after recovering the ball in the end-zone.
- South Carolina capitalizes off of the turnover and takes a 72-yard rushing attempt to the end-zone for a touchdown. 3-play, 80-yard scoring drive.
Score Update: South Carolina 7, LSU 3
End of 1Q: South Carolina 7, LSU 3
Second Quarter:
- LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and Co. respond with a touchdown of their own behind a 6-play, 72-play scoring drive. Nussmeier connects with Trey'Dez Green on a fade route to the back left corner of the end-zone.
Score Update: LSU 10, South Carolina 7
- LaNorris Sellers and Co. are in the midst of a 4-play, 30-yard drive that has the Gamecocks in LSU territory. Four rushing attempts from South Carolina has kept the drive with 10:30 remaining in the half.
