Live Updates: LSU Football vs. Southeastern Louisiana Lions in Week 4 Matchup
No. 3 LSU (3-0, 1-0 SEC) will return to Tiger Stadium on Saturday night for the program's Week 4 showdown against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions.
After three consecutive wins over the Clemson Tigers, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, and Florida Gators, the Bayou Bengals have handled business ahead of the Week 4 against the Lions.
Brian Kelly and Co. have questions that must be answered offensively, but on defense, the unit has clicked on all cylinders out the gate this season.
“We’re all just unselfish,” sophomore linebacker Davhon Keys said. “Especially in the offseason, we knew it was gonna be a lot of competition, but we all knew what our ultimate goal was, and that’s winning the championship.
"You can only have 11 guys on the field, so you just gotta be ready for when your number’s called. Everyone was preparing, Everyone was getting ready for when their number’s called... We didn’t miss a beat because we were all preparing like we were gonna start.”
Here's what Brian Kelly said of the matchup, pregame updates and a live thread from Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.
What Brian Kelly Said: Week 4 Edition
"I would be really concerned if we didn't have the work ethic, if we didn't have the players that wanted to improve. But they do, desperately. It's our job as coaches to really work on their technical pieces," Kelly said.
"The technical is very important. We have five new starters on the offensive line and with that comes so much technical work, communication, working together as one unit and that's the work that's in front of us.
"I believe that if we stay the course and keep demanding in the right manner, in a positive coaching environment but demanding better at our technique, getting off the ball, working together as one and then from a coaching perspective, putting them in a better position."
Pregame Updates:
- LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green is going through warmups in Tiger Stadium with the Bayou Bengals' starting tight end wearing a brace on his knee. Green suffered an MCL sprain in Week 2 against Louisiana Tech.
- LSU linebacker West Weeks is OUT on Saturday night in Death Valley. Weeks is in street clothes while the Tigers go through warm-ups.
- LSU will roll with Whit Weeks and Davhon Keys as the starting linebackers in Week 4 against Southeastern Louisiana with [West] Weeks sidelined.
- The Tigers will keep the starting safety unit the same on Saturday night with Tamarcus Cooley and AJ Haulcy earning the nod.
- Kelly and Co. will keep Mansoor Delane and PJ Woodland as the starting cornerbacks on Saturday night against Southeastern Louisiana.
Live Updates:
First Quarter:
- Southeastern Louisiana has won the opening coin toss and will defer. The LSU Tigers will receive the ball to start in Death Valley.
