LOOK: Former LSU Wide Receiver Malik Nabers Shining During New York Giants Practice
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers, labeled as the "most explosive" player in the 2024 NFL Draft, is living up to the hype during offseason work with his new squad.
The electrifying wideout took America by storm during the 2023 season after showcasing his playmaking ability on a routine basis.
Then, he heard his name called early in the 2024 NFL Draft after being selected No. 6 overall by the New York Giants.
In the midst of a big-time season for LSU last fall, Nabers rewrote the record books after becoming the program's leader in receptions (187) and receiving yards (3,003).
Now, after an impressive career in Baton Rouge, the Louisiana native is off to New York to begin his professional career with lofty expectations.
He impressed NFL scouts with his dominant on-field play, but during March's LSU Pro Day, he once again stole headlines after piecing together a 4.35 40-yard dash and 42" vertical jump.
“We had a lot of national television here – NFL Network, ESPN- getting that type of notoriety for LSU and our football program certainly is very good for your program and how your move forward relative to recruiting,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “Our young guys get to see what it’s like, it’s a job interview in many ways and how you need to prepare for that job interview. I think our guys did a great job of preparing for that job interview.
“Finally, the entire country got a chance to see elite players and what that looks like. LSU has done a great job over the years of developing elite players and you got to see that.”
Nabers, a unanimous All-America selection and runner-up for the Biletnikoff Award, dazzled scouts with his performance that also included a leap of 10-feet 9-inches in the broad jump. He did 15 reps on the 225-pound bench press.
What makes Nabers so special? LSU head coach Brian Kelly continued raving about his star wide receiver following his impressive Pro Day last month:
“Physicality and ability to separate from great players, there has to be something you look for,” Kelly said of Nabers. “When you watch film, you see him separate from great players in the SEC. Today you saw a 42-inch vertical and a 4.3 (40-yard dash). This ability to separate on the field is now backed up by the physical prowess you see with a 42-inch vertical and a 4.3 (40-yard dash).
“It validates what you see on film and that it’s backed up by great physical traits. I think what it does more than anything else is that it shows he can separate with the ball in his hands, he can be explosive after the catch. Now it comes down to ‘who is the kind of guy who you want to get the ball in their hands’. I don’t think there’s a better receiver in the country.”
Now, Nabers is a New York Giant as he looks to be the next great wideout to come out of LSU.
