LOOK: LSU Featured in EA Sports College Football 25 Video Game Trailer
It's back. The highly anticipated EA Sports College Football video game will make its return this summer with the official trailer being released on Friday morning.
For LSU, there were several Tigers featured in the trailer with Chris Hilton Jr. making an impressive sideline grab, Mike The Tiger making an appearance and more.
We've seen several Bayou Bengals announce they will be in the game, including LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, with Tiger fans around the globe prepared to play as their favorite team.
It's become a groundbreaking development for over 11,000 college football players. The athletes had the chance to opt-in and get paid for it months ago with LSU making sure to get in on the action.
The Official Trailer:
In February, EA Sports finalized the name, image and likeness plan for the game and then began the opt-in process.
For each school, there will be up to 85 players who will initially appear on rosters in the game, which comes out this summer.
According to ESPN: "All athletes who opt in to have their name, image and likeness appear will eventually receive $600, plus a copy of the game that's typically valued at $70. Athletes would remain in the game for their entire careers but could opt out of future editions if they choose. Athletes who remain in the game for multiple years will be paid annually, and players who transfer will continue to be compensated as long as they are on a roster."
EA Sports released a statement regarding the program as they begin navigating the plan to get student-athletes' signatures to opt-in:
"We feel very proud that we'll be the largest program, likely the highest-spending program," EA Sports vice president of business development Sean O'Brien said. "And really an inclusive opportunity with an equitable distribution of funds across the board."
The LSU Features in the Trailer:
In order to find the "payment plan," O'Brien told ESPN that EA Sports looked at other NIL deals, including the Madden NFL series to find accurate compensation.
According to ESPN: "To help arrive at the $600 payment, O'Brien said EA Sports looked at deals completed with other sports titles, including the Madden NFL series, the NHL series and the company's soccer game. EA Sports' college football deal comes with no expectation of services provided by the athlete and will be guaranteed regardless of the game's success."
The Collegiate Licensing Company, which is working with EA Sports said:
"There's nothing been done on this scale that EA is doing, where every student-athlete that participates in the game is guaranteed revenue," said Cory Moss, the CEO of the Collegiate Licensing Company.
Aside from the chance to be in the video game, there is more to look forward to for athletes who opt-in.
There will also be more than 100 additional NIL opportunities for athletes to work with EA Sports. These could include social media posts, on-campus promotions, advertisements or even being the game's cover athlete.
