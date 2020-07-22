Ranking Which 2021 LSU Football Commits Will Have an Instant Impact With the Program Part III

The final installment of LSU’s impact commits for 2021 provides a balanced group of size and speed, as well as offense and defense.

These five prospects are physically talented, possess a higher level of fundamentals than most recruits, and play positions that could need help for the 2021 season.

It’s a list that promotes the concept of players that I personally feel will be ready for the bright lights of Death Valley. That point, within itself, gives away my feelings about these young men. Let’s dive in!

5. Garrett Dellinger, OT, 6-foot-5, 280, Clarkston (Mich.) High School

A natural technician with a good “punch” during pass protection, Dellinger accentuates what it means to be an offensive lineman during the spread era. He’s good in space, he can drive block, and of course, he’s good in pass protection.

Dellinger’s combination of talent and technical knowledge allow him a much better chance of starting or at least playing during his freshman season. Most offensive linemen redshirt, and rightfully so. Most offensive linemen need more size and strength, not to mention much better technique.

Dellinger is not a pure powerhouse, but he’s really strong for his size with room to add more weight before enrolling at LSU. Finally, Dellinger provides the skillset to play tackle, or he could move inside (at least during the early portion of his LSU career) and play guard.

4. Khari Gee, S, 6-foot-3, 185, Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy

An extremely intelligent defensive back, Gee provides intangibles that most young defensive backs simply do not. He’s really good at timing his break on the football in the air, and he’s also really good at timing his blitz, not giving away that he’s coming for the signal caller. That’s just the beginning.

Gee’s quickness and length make him a prime candidate to a big-time player in LSU’s deep secondary, but he’s also smart enough and talented enough to play the nickel cornerback position. The nickel corner spot is a hybrid position that can see the cornerback line up against a tight end on one play and the next play, that same player might defend a running back during a wheel route. Gee’s versatility will make him a candidate for this role sooner than later, perhaps even in 2021.

Gee’s talents have been surprisingly overlooked by some of the big name recruiting services, but LSU’s coaching staff was happy to land him. He’s capable of making diving interceptions, dislodging the football from a wide receiver, and playing support versus the run. With LSU senior JaCoby Stevens moving on to the NFL after the 2020 season, there’s a place for Gee to make a name for himself come the fall of 2021.

3. Chris Hilton, WR, 5-foot-11, 175, Zachary (La.) High School

This LSU wide receiver class should be considered nothing less than elite. Speed, quickness and great hands abound, with Hilton being the most polished of the three committed LSU wide receivers.

Hilton’s ability to stem defensive backs, make precise cuts during his routes, and utilize soft hands to make difficult catches look routine but make him a candidate to play early in Baton Rouge. It’s obvious that Hilton gained good wide receiver coaching at an early age and it’s paying off.

With juniors Ja’Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall likely to head to the NFL after the 2020 season, there’s room for a newcomer to make an impact for the Tigers. Hilton’s natural feel for the game and his technique should allow him to at least compete for a starting role as a freshman. While it’s more likely that he finds a role within the wide receiver rotation, it would seem unlikely a player with this much talent and skill does not see meaningful action during the entirety of the 2021 season.

2. Raesjon Davis, LB, 6-foot-0, 215, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

Playing for arguably the most complete high school football program of the past 30 years, Davis is a unique player because he can play several different positions. He’s so quick and so fast for a linebacker that Davis can play in the slot as the nickel cornerback. That’s a huge advantage for a defensive coordinator to line up a talented linebacker that close to the line of scrimmage yet be ready for pass coverage as well.

That level of skill comes from playing at Mater Dei, as well as an incredible work ethic. Davis will be a linebacker that closes ground quickly in the backfield, can play man coverage and understands the game well enough to handle the additional information that’s necessary to play multiple positions. All those skills also allow Davis a solid opportunity to start on multiple special teams units.

LSU loses two linebackers at the conclusion of the 2020 season. Davis could make a run at playing and/or starting at one or more of the LSU linebacker positions come 2021. He’s a special talent that should make a big impact.

1. JoJo Earle, WR, 5-foot-9, 170, Aledo (Texas) High School

The most electric player in the LSU class of 2021, Earle’s ability to make defenders miss is absolutely incredible. Further, he’s talented enough to play slot wide receiver or play outside. He certainly possesses the speed to play either. Speed. Elite speed. That’s Earle in a nutshell. What really matters with Earle would not be the specific position he’s playing, but rather the variety of ways he makes big plays.

With that speed comes the ability to make catches in tight space. He finds the holes in a defense to get open, makes contested catches, provides excellent balance after contact, and absolutely embarrasses defenders with his quick moves. All of that adds to wide receiver skills.

This is not just a track athlete in pads. Earle is electric, yes. That’s not debatable if rational people discuss Earle’s skillset. What many may not understand would be Earle’s understanding of playing wide receiver. Finding the ‘dead spot’ in a zone or controlling his speed during a route to provide the quarterback with a good angle to make a throw, are items that Earle already can do. He even understands the subtleties of faking a block during a tunnel screen, only to turn up field and blow by the safety and be wide open for a touchdown.

When combining all those attributes with his ridiculous punt and kickoff return skills, it made it easy to place Earle as the most likely player to make an early impact in Baton Rouge. Here’s a look at the Lone Star State prospect’s junior film. It’s a blast to watch.

LSU boasts quite a bit of talent for the class of 2021, and it’s still building. There will be a bunch of freshmen that make a contribution next fall, and it will be on both sides of the football. LSU is loaded for the future.