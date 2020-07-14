SI All-American Candidate Chris Hilton Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Chris Hilton

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-11, 175 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Zachary (La.)

Committed to: LSU

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Long and muscular on broad frame. Developed shoulders with adequate length throughout. Room to add mass to the lower half.

Athleticism: A truly explosive athlete with elite track and field marks, including elite times in the 200 and 400-meter dash and the top high jump (7-0) in the country. Translates to 4.4 speed on the football field with borderline absurd hangtime on jump balls.

Instincts: Low center of gravity makes for fairly quick movement. Tough to get a hand on in the open field and in tight quarters due to acceleration. Effective after the catch with speed, lower body power and calculated elusiveness. Not the most natural pass catcher but flashes ball skills away from the frame.

Polish: Most comfortable in vertical route packages but has flashed promise in short to intermediate game. Can stagger release point off the line with that elite plant-and-go ability to separate from virtually any defender in coverage. Minimal tape on out-breaking routes in addition to blocking ability.

Bottom Line: Hilton is a game-changing athlete who can flip the field and momentum of a game on one play. His long speed and leaping ability are virtually unmatched in the class of 2021 but he can use refinement as a potential slot receiver if he is to play at the highest level. No substitute for raw ability and potential on the football field but it may take a year or two to see it on full display beyond special teams.