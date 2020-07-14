SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Chris Hilton Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Chris Hilton
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-11, 175 pounds 
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Zachary (La.)
Committed to: LSU
Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Long and muscular on broad frame. Developed shoulders with adequate length throughout. Room to add mass to the lower half. 

Athleticism: A truly explosive athlete with elite track and field marks, including elite times in the 200 and 400-meter dash and the top high jump (7-0) in the country. Translates to 4.4 speed on the football field with borderline absurd hangtime on jump balls. 

Instincts: Low center of gravity makes for fairly quick movement. Tough to get a hand on in the open field and in tight quarters due to acceleration. Effective after the catch with speed, lower body power and calculated elusiveness. Not the most natural pass catcher but flashes ball skills away from the frame. 

Polish: Most comfortable in vertical route packages but has flashed promise in short to intermediate game. Can stagger release point off the line with that elite plant-and-go ability to separate from virtually any defender in coverage. Minimal tape on out-breaking routes in addition to blocking ability. 

Bottom Line: Hilton is a game-changing athlete who can flip the field and momentum of a game on one play. His long speed and leaping ability are virtually unmatched in the class of 2021 but he can use refinement as a potential slot receiver if he is to play at the highest level. No substitute for raw ability and potential on the football field but it may take a year or two to see it on full display beyond special teams.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Bryson Nesbit is a tight end prospect from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Nesbit is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Zyun Reeves is a defensive end prospect from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. Reeves is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American