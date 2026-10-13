LSU Could Face a Different Mississippi State Quarterback Than Expected

The LSU Tigers will host the Mississippi State Bulldogs this week. The Tigers are coming off a disappointing loss to Kentucky, while Mississippi State is coming off its bye week after losing to Alabama.

Bulldogs' quarterback Kamario Taylor has been a massive storyline this season. He's made jaw-dropping plays and turned into one of college football's best quarterbacks.

However, there is a possibility that Taylor could miss Saturday's game.

LSU Could Be Preparing For a Different Quarterback

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Taylor's status for Saturday's game is in flux. A decision on whether he'll play will be made later in the week. Taylor is dealing with a foot injury that impacted him against Alabama. Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby said that Wednesday's SEC availability report will provide an update on Taylor's status.

Taylor played his worst game of the season, throwing 15 incompletions and two interceptions against the Crimson Tide. While Mississippi State was on a bye week, it appears it may not have been enough time for Taylor to recover.

Obviously, if Taylor is unable to play, his absence would impact the game. His arm talent is off the charts and he would be a tough assignment for LSU's defense. Lane Kiffin was asked how the Tigers can try to stop Taylor.

"I don't know...," Kiffin said with a smile. "He's really good. He's really a problem in both areas when he's healthy and the challenges he presents with his ability to hurt defenses through the air and with his legs."

Who Could LSU See?

If Taylor is out for Saturday's game, Mississippi State will turn to backup quarterback Parker Puckett. He's thrown 14 passes for 89 yards this year. Puckett is a redshirt freshman and it would be his first collegiate start.

There isn't enough film to understand Puckett's tendencies, but LSU could find a way to make life uncomfortable. Taylor has been sacked 13 times this season, so the Tigers may find success with their pass rush.

If Puckett is forced to make decisions under duress, Saturday could be a long day for the freshman quarterback. Taylor's availability will play a major role in this week's game. Even if he's playing, it's unlikely Taylor will be 100 percent healthy.

Taylor will be tough to slow down, but if his running ability is limited, that could be a huge win for LSU. We'll soon find out which quarterback Kiffin's team will be facing.

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