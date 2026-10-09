LSU Could Face a Dangerous Kentucky Team Playing With Extra Confidence

LSU is about to face a Kentucky team that has already shown it can overcome adversity and find ways to win when games become difficult.

The Wildcats enter Saturday’s matchup at 4-1 overall and 2-1 in SEC play after coming back from a 17-point deficit to defeat South Carolina 35-34 in overtime. Kentucky also has a 31-21 road victory over Texas A&M, giving the Wildcats two SEC road wins this season.

Now, Kentucky gets to return home.

The Wildcats will host No. 10 LSU at a sold-out Kroger Field, with kickoff scheduled for 6 P.M. CT on ESPN.

For LSU, the challenge is no longer simply facing a Kentucky team with a winning record. The Tigers are facing a team that has started to build confidence from the way it is winning.

Kentucky Has Already Shown It Can Respond

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kentucky’s win at South Carolina was the clearest example of that.

The Wildcats fell behind 17-0 before changing the game in the second half. Kentucky forced a punt on South Carolina’s first possession of the second half and eventually scored on six of its final nine possessions.

That comeback was not simply the result of one big play.

Kentucky made adjustments and continued to find ways to move the football as the game progressed. Kenny Minchey finished with 272 passing yards and three touchdowns, while Kentucky eventually forced overtime after tying the game with a late field goal.

Then Stein made another decision that showed how much confidence he has in his team.

After Kentucky scored a touchdown on its overtime possession, the Wildcats went for two instead of trying to extend the game.

Minchey found Willie Rodriguez for the winning conversion.

Kentucky had erased a 17-point deficit on the road and then decided it was going to finish the game instead of giving South Carolina another opportunity.

That matters for LSU.

The Tigers are entering their first road game since losing to Ole Miss, and Kentucky has already shown that it is comfortable playing in a difficult SEC environment.

The Wildcats also have a recent history of improving as games progress.

Kentucky has forced a punt on the opponent’s first possession of the second half in all five games this season. The Wildcats have allowed no more than 17 total yards on those possessions.

That is a trend LSU will have to account for.

Kentucky’s Offense Is Starting to Develop

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) throws a pass during the third quarter against the South Alabama Jaguars at Kroger Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another reason for Kentucky’s confidence is the development of its offense.

The Wildcats have scored at least 31 points in four of their first five games, something the program had not done to start a season since 2023.

Kentucky has also shown it can attack defenses in different ways.

Against South Alabama, the Wildcats rushed for 376 yards and five touchdowns. C.J. Baxter, Jason Patterson and Javonte Barnes each rushed for at least 100 yards in the 45-21 victory.

Against South Carolina, the passing game became more important.

Minchey threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns, while freshman wide receiver Kenny Darby caught 12 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown. Darby’s 12 receptions set a Kentucky freshman single-game record.

Kentucky is not relying on one way of moving the football.

That could make this matchup more difficult for LSU.

The Tigers have enough talent on defense to create problems, but Kentucky has already shown that it can adjust when its initial approach is not working.

LSU Will Have to Handle the Environment

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against the McNeese Cowboys during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The next part of the challenge will come from the environment.

Kentucky’s game against LSU is officially sold out, and the Wildcats are returning home after one of the biggest comebacks in program history. The win at South Carolina was Kentucky’s largest comeback road victory in school history.

That could make Saturday different from LSU’s last two games.

The Tigers defeated Texas A&M 35-6 before beating McNeese 63-14 in Baton Rouge. LSU finished the McNeese game with 731 yards of total offense.

Kentucky will provide a sort of litmus test.

The Wildcats have already won at Texas A&M. They have already erased a 17-point deficit on the road. They have already shown they can make adjustments and play their best football when the game becomes more difficult.

Now they will have a sold-out crowd behind them. That doesn’t mean Kentucky will automatically play its best game against LSU, though.

The Wildcats still have areas they need to improve, and LSU has enough talent to expose those weaknesses.

But Kentucky has already given itself something that can be difficult to take away.

Confidence.

For LSU, Saturday will be a test of whether the Tigers can handle a Kentucky team that has found ways to win, developed its offense and gained confidence from what it has already accomplished this season.

The Wildcats are no longer simply trying to prove they can compete.

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