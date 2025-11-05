LSU Elevates Verge Ausberry to Full-Time AD Amid Football Coaching Search
LSU is set to name Verge Ausberry as the program's full-time athletic director with new president Wade Rousse making the decision on Tuesday, according to The Baton Rouge Advocate.
Rousse was named LSU's president on Tuesday and wastes no time in making a significant move to the athletic department after elevating Ausberry from interim athletics director to a full-time role.
Following the news of Scott Woodward's departure on Thursday, LSU promoted Ausberry to interim athletics director. Now, he's moved into a full-time role.
“Verge Ausberry is a native son of Louisiana and LSU, who has spent all of his adult life working to better this athletic department and this state,” said LSU Board Athletics Committee chair John Carmouche in an Oct. 30 statement upon Ausberry’s elevation to interim AD.
"From the time he arrived on campus as a football student-athlete, he’s been associated with championship excellence and will continue to uphold that standard in his role as interim athletic director. He’s the ideal person to lead this department with full authority at this time, and together we show the country that LSU continues to be an elite destination for student-athletes, coaches and staff.”
Ausberry will lead the head coaching search in Baton Rouge following the news of Brian Kelly's firing on Oct. 26.
Along with Ausberry, he's put together a coaching search committee - including new university president Wade Rousse.
- Scott Ballard: Chairman of the board
- John Carmouche: Chairman of athletics
- Ben Bordelon: Former LSU football player and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards
- E.J. Kleeper, CEO of Our Lady of the Lake
- Verge Ausberry: Interim Athletic Director
“Our next chapter is to hire a football coach,” Ausberry said. “Hire the best football coach there is. That’s our jobs. We’ll go out there, and we are not going to let this program fail. LSU has to be in the playoffs every year in football. There’s 12 teams that make it. It’s going to expand here. We have to be one of those at LSU. No substitute.”
“We have to be talked about on ESPN. Every channel, we’re talking about LSU football. That is the way. This big building here has to be successful if we’re going to be successful as an athletic department. That’s the measuring stick that we have here.”
