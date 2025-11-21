LSU Football a 'Real Threat' to Win 'Lane Kiffin Sweepstakes' Over Ole Miss, Florida
The "Lane Kiffin Sweepstakes" are heating up this week with the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators looking to lure the Ole Miss Rebels shot-caller out of Oxford.
No. 5 Ole Miss is inching closer to the first College Football Playoff berth in program history, but it hasn't stoped Kiffin from flirting with other SEC schools amid a record-setting year in the Magnolia State.
As the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators continue intensifying their pursuit for Kiffin, the rumor mill is swirling this fall.
Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt believes LSU is prepared to offer a blank check to the shot-caller that is receiving interest from the Tigers, Florida Gators, and other programs.
“There’s an old coaching adage out there that the quickest way to be defeated is to be distracted,” Klatt said. “I think that the biggest threat to Ole Miss down the stretch is distraction. And that distraction in the form of their future head coach.
"I don’t know where Lane Kiffin is going to end up. I know that Ole Miss is basically telling him, ‘Hey, it’s a blank check. You tell us what you need to stay here, and we will do it.’ I have that on good authority.
“I also have, on pretty good authority, that LSU is prepared to do the same thing for Lane Kiffin. They’ll basically tell him, ‘The keys are yours.’ Florida is a job that I think Lane would prefer over the other two, from what I’ve been told, and they are not quite in the same boat as Ole Miss and LSU in terms of ‘here, the sky is yours and name your price.’ There are more strings.”
Now, fast forward to Friday, and LSU has emerged as a "real threat" to land Kiffin, according to ESPN's Mark Schlabach.
"With Lane, nothing is ever off the table, as you probably know," a source told Schlabach on Tuesday. "I think that LSU is a real threat. There was so much smoke around Florida, but LSU is the one that really scares you."
Kiffin is set to meet with Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter around noon, a source tells LSU Tigers On SI, with more clarity surrounding the situation set to unfold.
