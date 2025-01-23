LSU Football Adds FCS Coordinator to Brian Kelly's Staff for 2025 Season
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have seen significant movement to the staff in Baton Rouge with multiple pieces departing the program this offseason.
With vacancies needing to be filled, Kelly and Co. added an important piece to the staff on Wednesday after bringing in former Grambling State special teams coordinator Aman Anand. FootballScoop.com reported the news late Wednesday night.
Anand has a track record as an impressive mind on special teams with stops at Penn State and Baylor as the assistant special teams coordinator.
During his time with the Nittany Lions of Penn State, the program boasted one of the top kick coverage teams in America while leading the Big Ten in blocked kicks.
He most recently worked on the staff at in-state program Grambling State in 2024, and after one season with as the special teams coordinator, he'll head down the road to Baton Rouge to join Kelly's Tigers.
The Grambling State Bio on Anand:
“Anand led a successful campaign during his time at Texas Southern as the RB’s Coach and Special Teams Coordinator. While leading the SWAC in multiple categories in Special Teams, Anand coached and mentored Ladarius Owens who was 1st Team All SWAC Rushing Leader and #2 in all FCS Football. Anand also led successful special teams play by having national ranked top 25 Kickoff and Punt Return Units in FCS Football.
During his three years at Baylor, Anand served as the Assistant Special Teams Coordinator as he helped the Bears ascend to the upper echelon of the Big 12. For his performance on the field, FootballScoop.com recognized him with a spot on the 2022 Minority Watch List/Rising Stars.
Anand joined the Baylor staff following one season in a similar role at Penn State. While with the Nittany Lions, he helped the team lead the Big Ten in blocked kicks and rank seventh in kickoff return defense. During his time at Penn State, he helped mentor current NFL Players like Blake Gillikin and Jordan Stout.
Before joining Penn State, Anand spent four seasons as a graduate assistant at Memphis (2018), Utah State (2016-17) and Northern Arizona (2015). Anand also spent three years (2012-14) as a student assistant coach at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, and began his collegiate coaching career at Old Dominion in 2011.
Anand, a native of Falls Church, Va., received his undergraduate degree in interdisciplinary sciences at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and his Master’s in Educational Leadership at Northern Arizona University.”
It's an important addition to the staff for Kelly after senior defensive analyst Bob Diaco revealed he would be departing Baton Rouge to join Bill Belichick's coaching staff in Chapel Hill.
Diaco, who primarily worked with the special teams unit during his tenure with the Tigers, now heads to North Carolina to join the Tar Heels' staff.
For LSU, with tight ends coach/special teams coordinator Slade Nagle heading to Houston this offseason, the program adds a piece to the staff that will certainly provide a boost in a key facet of the game.
Kelly has multiple staff positions to fill this offseason, including the tight ends coaching role with the departure of Nagle. He will also have analysts added to the staff with holes to fill in Baton Rouge.
LSU Tigers On SI will have the latest on LSU's staff search with Kelly looking to fill multiple roles this offseason.
