LSU Football and Oregon Ducks Emerge as Top Destinations for Ohio State Transfer

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal with a handful of schools standing out as he begins his recruitment, according to multiple reports.
Scott checks in as a Top-15 cornerback in the Transfer Portal market after making the move to depart Columbus after two seasons with the Buckeyes.
The 6-foot, 195-pounder signed with Ryan Day and Co. in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle over the likes of the Oregon Ducks, Miami Hurricanes and Arkansas Razorbacks, among several others, out of high school
Now, Scott is back on the market after compiling 11 total tackles, one pass breakup and one sack across 19 games played with Ohio State.
With the former Top-55 prospect in America now back on the recruiting scene, the LSU Tigers have emerged as a school to watch, according to reports, along with the Oregon Ducks, Wisconsin Badgers, and Tennessee Volunteers.
Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers staff has added over 15 players to the program's Transfer Portal haul with the program nowhere near done adding talent via the free agent market with Scott now emerging as a target in the defensive backfield.
“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …
"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.
“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”
Now, LSU will look to get the talented defensive back in for a visit as Kiffin and Co. continue actively building a championship-level roster ahead of his first season at the helm of the LSU Tigers program.
