LSU Football, Arkansas Razorbacks Among SEC Schools With 'Toughest Schedules' in 2026

The Lane Kiffin era is off to a strong start in Baton Rouge with the program assembling the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America with a myriad of immediate impact newcomers joining the LSU Tigers roster.

Expectations are rising, confidence is brewing in the Bayou State, and the fandom of the LSU program has been rejuvenated with new leadership at the helm of the program as the "Kiffin Era" hits the ground running.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference.

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

LSU has the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in place - headlined by the No. 1 quarterback, No. 1 offensive lineman, and No. 1 edge rusher - but the Tigers will have a daunting slate ahead in 2026.

Now, CBS Sports has labeled the Bayou Bengals schedule as the sixth hardest in the Southeastern Conference.

The 2026 LSU Schedule: Clemson, Louisiana Tech, at Ole Miss, Texas A&M, McNeese, at Kentucky, Mississippi State, at Auburn, Alabama, Texas, at Tennessee, at Arkansas

"No Georgia. No Oklahoma. Texas A&M, Alabama and Texas at home. That has to be music to Kiffin's ears as he seeks a CFP berth in his first year at LSU. Only four of the Tigers' opponents finished the 2025 season inside the AP Top 25, and if those are the only high-quality teams this squad faces in 2026, a trip to the playoff should be within reach," CBS Sports wrote.

"That Kiffin secured the No. 1 transfer portal class (by a sizable margin, no less) could make the Tigers competitive if not better than the few playoff-caliber opponents on their slate. This is a win-now setup for a program that expects nothing less."

CBS Sports believes the Arkansas Razorbacks have the toughest schedule in 2026 followed by the Kentucky Wildcats, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, and Auburn Tigers - with LSU coming in at No. 6.

Now, all eyes remain on Kiffin and Co. as a pivotal offseason continues in Baton Rouge ahead of the program's new shot-caller's inaugural season.

