LSU Football Breakout Candidate: Why a Young Offensive Weapon Can Shine in 2025
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers relied on several freshmen to step in and take meaningful snaps during the 2024 season in Baton Rouge.
One of the first youngsters to step in the mix and compete for playing time: Trey'Dez Green.
Green, the No. 1 tight end in America coming out of high school in the 2024 class, had high expectations prior to his arrival in Death Valley.
But it was set to be a tough task in order to get on the field with Mason Taylor and Ka'Morreun Pimpton already on the roster.
With the five-star freshman being a player the staff knew needed to see playing time as a rookie, Kelly and Co. elected to play Green in a wide receiver/slot role down the stretch of the season.
"Quite frankly, I think that's what we have to do," Kelly said in October. "[Trey'Dez] is a talented player. We saw him on the touchdown how easy it is for him to flash his hands. [The ability] to catch the football; he just gives us more versatility."
The program kept it relatively "simple" once Green was thrown in the fire as a pass catcher for the program. Kelly eased the youngster in the mix, but found ways to have him thrive.
"We're gonna keep it to a minimum in terms of what we're doing, but make it impactful," Kelly said in October. "I think it's important that he gets on the field. I think it's important that he's part of the game plan, and that when you walk away you go, 'Who's that guy?'
"But we can't get him out there and have it that he's making mental errors and not getting lined up and putting us in a position where we're slowing down the offense. So we think we found that (sweet) spot, and I think he's handled it really well."
For Green, being in more of a receiver role is his "bread and butter" as a player. He's still learning how to become more effective as a blocker and he alluded to that earlier this year.
"Getting down low. That's that's probably been my main struggle is getting low. I'm working on it, though," Green said earlier this season. "My arms are so long [so] that's a strength. I can get my hands on the defender quick and I can block. But it's just about me mirroring the defender."
Now, fast forward to Green's freshman campaign being in the rearview mirror and it's evident he will be an integral piece to the offense in 2025.
The five-star freshman became one of signal-caller Garrrett Nussmeier's go-to guys in the Texas Bowl showdown against Baylor on Tuesday.
Heading into the clash, Green had seven receptions for 48 yards and two touchdowns on the season. Then, in the season finale, he became a key piece to the offense.
He logged six receptions for 53 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the day in his "breakout" game
"Trey'Dez Green at the tight end position gave Garrett Nussmeier the opportunity to convert some key third- and fourth-down situations, which he's had all year with Mason Taylor," LSU coach Brian Kelly said. "And that was really the biggest thing for us, was, would he have that guy available for him?"
He worked as the starting tight end and the third wide receiver for the Tigers. In what would be a challenge for most freshmen, Green put his head down and worked in order to be an effective piece in both roles.
"Trey'Dez is an incredible competitor," Kelly said. "The work he put in in the bowl prep was second to none. His mindset, his want-to to go in there and mix it up and and run block. As you saw, we didn't treat him like a wide receiver. We treated him like an attached tight end."
Now, as Green locks in for a pivotal offseason in Baton Rouge, all eyes will be on his development with year two preparing to be a "breakout" campaign for the Louisiana native.
