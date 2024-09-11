LSU Football: Brian Kelly Updates the Status of Wide Receiver Chris Hilton
Brian Kelly and the No. 16 ranked LSU Tigers will hit the road to South Carolina for a Week 3 showdown against the Gamecocks with the program looking to carry the momentum from Saturday's victory.
Kelly and Co. will be without a few key pieces heading into the week as the program gears up for SEC play.
Who's in? Who's out? Who's questionable?
The LSU Injury Report: Week 3 Edition
WR Chris Hilton: Questionable (Ankle)
LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton has been sidelined for roughly three weeks with a bone bruise in his ankle. The injury occurred during the third week of Fall Camp in August with the veteran wideout remaining on the injury report.
Now, heading into Week 3 of the regular season, Hilton is improving slowly and is "day-to-day," according to Kelly.
"He's ground based. There is going to be some pain," Kelly said on Monday. "It's about what he can tolerate."
Hilton remains questionable for Saturday against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Kelly doubled down on his status during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference on remaining day-to-day.
DT Jacobian Guillory: OUT (Achilles)
LSU defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory has suffered a torn Achilles and will miss the remainder of the 2024 season after going down on Saturday night, Kelly confirmed on Monday.
Guillory suffered the injury early in the Bayou Bengals' Week 2 matchup against the Nicholls State Colonels before being taken to the locker room in a wheel chair with a cast on his leg.
"You're losing a very strong inside presence," Kelly said of Guillory's injury.
During Brian Kelly's Monday press conference, he confirmed that Guillory will go into surgery on Monday afternoon. He will have discussions about a medical redshirt for the 2024 season.
All eyes now turn to the rotation of Gio Paez, Jay'Viar Suggs, Shone Washington, Ahmad Breaux and Dominick McKinley, among others moving forward.
OL Garrett Dellinger: Cleared (Concussion)
LSU offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger suffered a concussion in Week 1 against the USC Trojans, and after missing Week 2 against Nicholls State, he's now been cleared.
Dellinger "could have played" on Saturday, but the training staff believed it was best to keep him sidelined. He will practice on Tuesday with the program gearing up for SEC play.
Kyle Parker: Questionable (UCL)
LSU wide receiver Kyle Parker "could play" on Saturday against South Carolina as he continues nursing a UCL injury in his elbow.
The redshirt-freshman suffered the injury in Week 1 against USC before being ruled out for Week 2 against Nicholls. He is looking to get the strength back up in his arm before being cleared for Saturday against the Gamecocks.
