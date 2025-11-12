LSU Football Can Cross Off Three Potential Candidates As Brian Kelly Replacement
In a coaching carousel that has already taken multiple twists and turns, the LSU Tigers remain in search of the program's next head coach following the firing of Brian Kelly in late October.
After parting ways with Kelly, the LSU administration put together a search committee with athletics director Verge Ausberry set to spearhead the unit looking for a new decision-maker.
- Scott Ballard: Chairman of the board
- John Carmouche: Chairman of athletics
- Ben Bordelon: Ex-LSU football player and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards
- E.J. Kleeper: CEO of Our Lady of the Lake
- Verge Ausberry: Athletic Director
LSU President Wade Rousse has also been added to the coaching search committee after being elected last week.
As LSU continues the vetting process in Baton Rouge, the program can cross three names off of the list after revealing their intentions to stay put at their current schools.
Three Candidates to Cross Off:
No. 1: Jeff Brohm [Louisville]
When it comes to under the radar options on this year's coaching carousel, Louisville decision-maker Jeff Brohm fits the mold. Would LSU make the call?
"Brohm is Louisville royalty and has virtually his entire family tied into the university," Sports Illustrated wrote. "Would he give that all up to coach in the SEC at a place that could instantly hand him a national title contender right away? Given the number of openings, he may have to consider it."
Now, despite being tied to the LSU Tigers, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Florida Gators job openings, Brohm can be crossed off of the lists.
The Louisville Cardinals decision-maker is currently in extension talks with his current program where he will stay put - a significant development in LSU's coaching search.
No. 2: Brent Key [Georgia Tech]
Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key has emerged as a name to know during this year's coaching carousel with Vegas believing he'll be a serious candidate for multiple jobs.
Will LSU be involved? Kalshi believes so, though he appears to be a long-shot with Key recently shutting down the rumor mill.
“It’s flattering, but not for me, it’s for this program,” Key said of his name being mentioned for some of the current openings.
“Since I came back here, since I was named the head coach here, outside of the time with my family, every waking second of my life has gone to building this program to get to the point that it is right now so that in turn we can continue three years from now, five years now, 10 years from now, continue to elevate this place, to be in that conversation. Not to be in there for two or three weeks, but to be a consistent team.
“Not when you lose one game people say, ‘Oh, the storybook’s over.’ Nah, it’s just beginning. I could go on and on, say, ‘Yes, no, maybe,’ all that crap. Slice me open and see what colors I bleed.”
No. 3: Lincoln Riley [USC]
There was one name that could emerge as a dark horse candidate that isn't listed on the sportsbooks: USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley.
But the USC shot-caller quickly silenced rumors last week after reiterating his desire to remain with the Trojans moving forward.
"I've been underwater for the last five days," Riley said Friday after USC's home win over Northwestern. "You guys know what I sacrificed to come here. I'm where I need to be."
LSU Tigers Next Head Coach Odds [BetOnline]:
1. Nick Saban: +200
2. Lane Kiffin: +375
3. Joe Brady: +400
4. Clark Lea: +500
5. Dan Lanning: +700
6. James Franklin: +900
7. Jon Sumrall: +1000
8. Brent Key: +1400
9. Jimbo Fisher: +1800
10. Kenny Dillingham: +2000
