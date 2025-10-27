12 Candidates for LSU Football Coaching Search After Brian Kelly Firing
Penn State opened the floodgates and now no head coach is safe.
Just ask Brian Kelly, who had a halftime lead on Saturday and was dismissed on Sunday night by LSU following a tense final meeting with athletic director Scott Woodward in the wake of Texas A&M’s 49–25 win at Tiger Stadium.
It’s a stunning turn of events for someone who was previously held up as a can’t-miss hire, the perfect marriage between a big-time winner—he was the NCAA’s winningest active head coach as of Saturday—and one of the best jobs in the country. Kelly got off to a solid start in Baton Rouge by reaching the SEC title game and producing a Heisman Trophy winner, but never quite could achieve the levels of success the fan base demands. Though he is slated to be paid a massive $54 million buyout that is the second biggest in the history of the sport, Kelly also becomes the first Tigers coach to not win a national championship in more than a quarter-century.
While the awkward marriage between a red-faced New Englander and an SEC unique environment is over, that allows LSU to jump into a massive coaching carousel with the premier job available. This place does not lack for resources, ambition, local talent and everything else you need to be a regular in the College Football Playoff.
There will be no shortage of candidates for the opening in Baton Rouge. Here are 12 who the school could turn to:
Lane Kiffin, Mississippi head coach
Kiffin is going to be the top target for all of the marquee openings this cycle as he is a longtime head coach, knows what it takes to compete in the SEC, understands how to develop a quarterback and has a personality that doesn’t mind needling the opposition. He will be the top choice at Florida as well. The key question in luring Kiffin may be how comfortable he feels with those doing the hiring.
Dan Lanning, Oregon head coach
If Woodward is allowed to make the next hire, there’s little question he will target a big name. That’s Lanning right now, though there are questions over if he would leave Eugene, Ore., even for a job like LSU. His buyout to exit, both with the school and beyond, is so massive that even others with deep pockets have been rebuffed. If the Tigers truly want to land a big fish, the former SEC assistant would be the easy answer.
Joe Brady, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator
There will be some LSU boosters who will agitate for Brady to return given how connected he is to one of the greatest college football teams of all time. He’s a bright offensive mind who has been up for several gigs in the NFL in recent years and will likely be a top candidate in the league for a number of big openings this season. Would he entertain a move back to college? It’s possible to the point where LSU would inquire, but not something the school should be counting on no matter how much money it tries to throw his way.
Jeff Brohm, Louisville head coach
Brohm is Louisville royalty and has virtually his entire family tied into the university. Would he give that all up to coach in the SEC at a place that could instantly hand him a national title contender right away? Given the number of openings, he may have to consider it.
Rhett Lashlee, SMU head coach
Lashlee is a remarkable 24–4 in conference play, having just lost his first ACC game last weekend. He has a College Football Playoff appearance, knows how to recruit the state of Texas in addition to the rest of the Deep South and has previous experience in the league as an assistant at Auburn. Lashlee is likely a top choice at his alma mater, Arkansas, but things are set up much better to win at LSU. He’s very comfortable in Dallas, but this could be one of the few jobs that may turn his head enough to listen.
Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri head coach
Drinkwitz is going to be viewed by some as a Kiffin backup given that he’s an offensive mind at another SEC school, but that would be selling the job he’s done with the other Tigers short. He’s not only built the program up into a quality Top 25 contender but has been extremely ahead of the curve on NIL, the transfer portal and how to develop quarterbacks. He also is much different from Kelly both inside and outside the football building which could resonate well.
Willie Fritz, Houston head coach
Fritz is 65 years old, but he’s a winner everywhere he goes, as evidenced by positioning the Cougars as a threat in the Big 12 race in Year 2. He made Tulane relevant and took the school to the Cotton Bowl. In his first Power 4 job, he recruited at a high level with one of the top quarterbacks in the country for next year committed to Houston. This isn’t the sexiest of names by any stretch, but he would get LSU into the CFP regularly and playing like Tigers fans want.
Dabo Swinney, Clemson head coach
If you can’t beat them, join them? Swinney is one of just three active coaches with a national title and would certainly tick off the requisite boxes that would shake a number of foundations in college football. Swinney would likely have to convince LSU leaders that he is up for the challenge. He would need to be fine with bringing in a strong general manager to build the roster and utilize the transfer portal far more liberally than he does currently. The shine has come off of Swinney in 2025, but there’s a way this works out for all involved.
Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State head coach
Dillingham is the prototype of what it is to be a head coach in the modern era. He is passionate about building bonds and relating to his players, he understands what it takes to win and he’s done well on the field in turning around Arizona State. He grew up in the Phoenix area and went to school at ASU, though would recognize that you get a shot at a job like LSU only once.
Lincoln Riley, USC head coach
Before landing Kelly, Riley was the one LSU had its sights set on. Could a second pass work out for the Tigers and for a head coach who hasn’t proven to be a good fit in the Big Ten? While his program building has taken a hit the last few years with the Trojans, there’s no denying is a great play-caller and could have an incredible offense given the athletes the Tigers typically recruit.
Jon Sumrall, Tulane head coach
There will be a few who will not be up for hiring the Green Wave head coach directly due to local rivalries, but Sumrall is ready for a big-time SEC gig. He’s a relentless recruiter, obviously knows the region and has the kind of hard-nosed teams that would play well at LSU. The Alabama native is one of the few defensive-minded coaches the Tigers could also have high up on their list.
Doug Nussmeier, New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator
Nussmeier has naturally been around the program quite a bit as the father of current LSU starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and knows what it works and what doesn’t around Baton Rouge. He won a Super Bowl and a BCS title as an assistant while bouncing between college and the NFL. He’s also no stranger to the SEC and could view this as one of the few spots where he would entertain going to be a head coach.
