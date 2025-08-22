LSU Football Crystal Ball: Predicting the Tigers Starters for Week 1 at Clemson
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will debut a new-look roster this upcoming season with all eyes set to be on the program's Week 1 clash at Clemson.
The Bayou Bengals will wrap up Fall Camp on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium while navigating a live scrimmage to round out a four-week camp as preparation continues for the 2025 season.
After four weeks of Fall Camp, what does LSU's two-deep depth chart look like to this point? Who could earn the start come Aug. 30 at Clemson?
The Projected Starters: Week 1 at Clemson
Offense:
Quarterback:
First-Team: Garrett Nussmeier
Second-Team: Michael Van Buren
Running Back:
First-Team: Caden Durham
Second-Team: Kaleb Jackson OR Harlem Berry
Caden Durham has handled business as the starter with Harlem Berry and Kaleb Jackson battling for RB2 duties, but the name not mentioned is Ju'Juan Johnson.
The versatile weapon has been used in a myriad of ways across his college career where he's now focusing on working as a running back in 2025.
Durham, Jackson and Berry are the names listed, but don't be surprised if Johnson takes serious reps at running back this upcoming season.
Wide Receivers:
First-Team: Aaron Anderson, Chris Hilton and Zavion Thomas
Second-Team: Nic Anderson, Barion Brown and Kyle Parker
There's no reason to buy stock in which three wideouts roll out on the field come Week 1 at Clemson.
LSU has multiple SEC caliber wideouts that will make an impact this season with Brian Kelly and Co. flaunting an embarrassment of riches offensively.
The newcomers in Nic Anderson and Barion Brown are too talented to keep off of the field and have also taken first-team reps in practice along with Kyle Parker.
Tight End:
First-Team: Trey'Dez Green
Second-Team: Bauer Sharp
LSU will operate multiple 12 personnel sets this season with both Green and Sharp being on the field simultaneously as an elite one-two punch.
Offensive Line:
First-Team: LT Tyree Adams, LG Coen Echols, C Braelin Moore, RG Josh Thompson, RT Weston Davis
Second-Team: LT Carius Curne, LG Paul Mubenga, C Braden Augustus, RG DJ Chester, RT Bo Bordelon OR Ory Williams
LSU has worked with a consistent first-team offensive line across Fall Camp, but there's a battle brewing at left guard and right tackle.
It's safe to pencil in LT Tyree Adams, C Braelin Moore and RG Josh Thompson as a clearcut first-team, but the left guard and right tackle slots remain a battle in camp.
We're giving the slight edge to Coen Echols heading into Week 1 at Clemson to be the starting left guard along with Weston Davis at right tackle as he battles Carius Curne.
Defense:
Defensive Tackle:
First-Team: Bernard Gooden and Dominick McKinley
Second-Team: Ahmad Breaux and Jacobian Guillory
South Florida defensive lineman Bernard Gooden emerged as a critical signing for the program with the Bayou Bengals adding depth in the trenches.
The 6-foot-1, 268-pounder plays low to the ground and utilizes leverage well against opponents on the inside.
Gooden and McKinley have served as the first-team defensive tackles with Breaux, Guillory, Sydir Mitchell and Shone Washington working in with the backups.
EDGE:
First-Team: Jack Pyburn and Gabriel Reliford
Second-Team: Patrick Payton and Jimari Butler
There's no need to buy stock in which tandem comes rolling out first as the starters. LSU will showcase a deep rotation at EDGE.
Pyburn can be penciled in as a "starter" for Week 1, but Reliford, Payton and Butler will see significant playing time this fall.
Linebackers:
First-Team: Whit Weeks and West Weeks
Second-Team: Tylen Singleton and Davhon Keys
The Weeks Bros. have been the starters across Fall Camp, but the rise of second-year Tiger Tylen Singleton has been one to keep tabs on.
The Louisiana native has taken a significant leap ahead of his second season with the program that is substantial heading into the fall where he's taken significant reps alongside Davhon Keys.
STAR:
First-Team: Harold Perkins
Second-Team: CJ Jimcoily
It's Perkins' "money year" in 2025 with the talented defensive weapon looking comfortable in Fall Camp while coming off of a torn ACL.
True freshman CJ Jimcoily has been a winner in Fall Camp to this point where he's seemingly won the backup STAR role.
Cornerbacks:
First-Team: Ashton Stamps and Mansoor Delane
Second-Team: DJ Pickett and Ja'Keem Jackson
The cornerback room will be one to monitor heading into the home-stretch of Fall Camp in Baton Rouge with five Tigers battling for two spots.
Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane can be penciled in as a starter, but the other cornerback slot remains up for grabs.
Ashton Stamps has held down first-team reps during preseason practice, but DJ Pickett and PJ Woodland have also emerged for this program.
Safety:
First-Team: AJ Haulcy and Tamarcus Cooley
Second-Team: Dashawn Spears and Javien Toviano
Houston transfer AJ Haulcy and North Carolina State transfer Tamarcus Cooley would likely be the starting safeties if Week 1 at Clemson was tomorrow.
The tandem has taken on significant reps in Fall Camp with Spears and Toviano following them with the second-team.
