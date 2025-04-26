LSU Football Defensive Lineman, Former Coveted Prospect Enters Transfer Portal
LSU defensive lineman Dilan Battle has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending the spring semester with the program.
Battle, a member of the 2025 Signing Class, was an early-enrollee with the LSU Tigers after arriving in Baton Rouge in January.
The Arlington (Tex.) Mansfield Timberview defensive lineman committed to Brian Kelly's program in August before putting pen to paper with LSU in December during the Early Signing Period.
The three-star interior defensive lineman revealed his commitment to the Tiger over a slew of programs including Texas Tech, Cal and SMU, among others.
The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder took an official visit to LSU in June with the Bayou Bengals trending for his services, and just when it appeared LSU had taken their foot off the gas, Battle ultimately pledged to Kelly and Co.
Now, after a four-month stint in Baton Rouge, Battle has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after working with the program for Spring Camp.
The path to early playing time appeared slim for Battle with the program returning Dominick McKinley and Ahmad Breaux for their sophomore campaigns alongside Texas transfer Sydir Mitchell.
LSU also added coveted South Florida transfer Bernard Gooden on Saturday.
Gooden was listed as the No. 1 available transfer in the free agent market.
Meet the Newest Tiger: Bernard Gooden Commits
Kelly and the LSU Tigers landed a commitment from South Florida defensive lineman Bernard Gooden on Saturday, he revealed via social media.
Gooden, the No. 1 available prospect in the NCAA Transfer Portal, is fresh off of a standout 2024 campaign with the Bulls.
The All-AAC Honorable Mention selection a season ago, Gooden logged 35 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks during the 2024 season with South Florida.
Now, he's Baton Rouge bound after going public with a commitment to the program on Saturday fresh off of a visit to campus.
A source confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI that Gooden made his way to campus on Thursday night to begin a multi-day stay with the program.
With multiple Power Four programs expressing interest, including Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels, the Tigers went all in to land the pledge prior to other visits.
LSU secured the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America during the winter window after adding double-digit pieces, including the No. 1 EDGE available in Florida State's Patrick Payton.
