LSU Football Defensive Lineman, Texas Native Set to Enter Transfer Portal Market

LSU Tigers defensive lineman Zion Williams is expected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season in Baton Rouge, according to On3 Sports.

Williams signed with the Bayou Bengals as a Top-30 defensive lineman in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle and a consensus four-star prospect on the prep scene.

The 6-foot-4, 360-pounder played in five games across the 2025 season and did not record any statistics. Williams will have four seasons of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

What will Williams provide at his next destination once he enters the Transfer Portal?

"Larger interior D-line presence who could potentially serve as an anchor in the middle of multiple fronts. Power-based prospect who shows impressive play strength in pads. Capable of taking on or cleaving double teams at the high school level," 247Sports wrote.

"Also flashes stack-and-shed ability 1-on-1. Fits the mold of a traditional nose whose impact is felt more in the run game than as a pass rusher, but does show some closing juice on a line, relative to size. Generally good get-off and snap anticipation. Also throws shot put, including a plenty respectable junior-best throw just shy of 47 feet.

"Sometimes stands up at the snap and can play upright at times. Relative scarcity of interior D-linemen of this physical archetype drives up value as a prospect. Projects to the P4 level as a potential multi-year starter who owns physical tools that provide even longer-term upside."

