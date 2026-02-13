Five-Star Texas Longhorns Commit Sets LSU Football Visit Amid Lane Kiffin Pursuit

New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal has locked in an official visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as the hometown program turns up the heat this offseason.

Royal checks in as the No. 1 wideout in America with the Tigers battling for his pledge, but it's set to be an uphill climb with Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns currently holding the verbal commitment.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has earned offers from the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks, Florida State Seminoles, and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others, across the last few months.

But it's Sarkisian and Co. that have the advantage heading into a pivotal stretch after earning the five-star's pledge on Nov. 29 - one day before Kiffin accepted the LSU Tigers job.

During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.

Courtesy of Easton Royal's Instagram.

Royal then finished his junior year with 53 receptions for 1,151 yards and 17 touchdowns with his track speed on full display - where he also thrives after finishing the 100-meter dash in 10.3 seconds last season.

Now, after back-to-back strong campaigns, Royal has emerged as the top-ranked wideout in America with multiple schools pushing to flip the current Texas Longhorns commitment - including the LSU Tigers.

Sources tell LSU Tigers On SI that Royal will be in Baton Rouge during the weekend of May 28-30 for an official visit with Kiffin and Co. as the new-look coaching staff begins chipping away at the Texas Longhorns pledge.

The Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers have also earned visits from Royal as he evaluates all options despite a commitment to the Longhorns.

Once Kiffin arrived in the Bayou State, he placed a primary focus on recruiting Louisiana's top talent with Royal at the top of his list.

"The high schools here, it's been great going to them and receiving the feedback. I've always enjoyed, over time, coming here and recruiting. I used to always say it's like: They love football. Everybody says they love football but the high school coaches here and the people in school, they love football," Kiffin said.

"They love coaching football. They love coaching the kids. They genuinely care about the kids. Something that's kind of gotten lost a little bit. I'd love to sign a lot of Louisiana kids.

