LSU Football Defensive Starter Expected to Miss Week 8 Matchup Against Vanderbilt

Brian Kelly and Co. are likely to be without a starting defensive lineman, status in question ahead of SEC showdown.

Zack Nagy

Sep 13, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive lineman Bernard Gooden (88) reacts to a play against the Florida Gators during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive lineman Bernard Gooden (88) reacts to a play against the Florida Gators during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
No. 10 LSU (5-1, 2-1 SEC) will enter Saturday's Week 8 matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores as 2.5-point underdogs with the program battling multiple injuries.

Brian Kelly and Co. are coming off of a Week 7 win over South Carolina in last Saturday, but saw several starters suffer injuries in Tiger Stadium.

From LSU running back Caden Durham dealing with a hip pointer injury to edge rusher Jimari Butler suffering an ankle sprain, the Bayou Bengals continue looking to heal up prior to Week 8 at Vanderbilt.

“Has an ankle injury, lateral, though, not a high ankle sprain," Kelly said of Butler. "I would say he’s probable, if we were to put out a report. We’ve gotten good news on him.”

What's the latest on the LSU defensive line with the Tigers expected to be without a critical member of the trenches?

LSU Tigers Football: Brian Kelly.
Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

A look into the Injury Report and the latest on LSU defensive lineman Bernard Gooden.

The Game Information: Week 8 Edition

Matchup: LSU Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: FirstBank Stadium - Nashville (Tenn.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-1 (2-1 SEC)
Vanderbilt Commodores: 5-1 (1-1 SEC)

LSU Tigers Football: Harold Perkins.
Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

The LSU Tigers Injury Report: Week 8

  • WR Aaron Anderson – PROBABLE
  • DE Jimari Butler – QUESTIONABLE
  • DL Bernard Gooden – DOUBTFUL
  • OL Paul Mubenga – PROBABLE
  • DE Gabriel Reliford – OUT
  • LB Whit Weeks – QUESTIONABLE

Now, there is more clarity surrounding the status of starting defensive lineman Bernard Gooden as he navigates the week in Baton Rouge.

“He has a bruised collar bone," Kelly said on Monday. "He’s very sore right now, but no break, so this is a short time thing and something where he’ll have to manage the pain throughout the week.”

On Thursday, On3 Sports' Pete Nakos provided an update on Gooden: "The current expectation is that LSU defensive tackle Bernard Gooden will not be available Saturday against Vanderbilt," Nakos wrote via X.

With Gooden expected to miss Saturday's game, sophomore defensive lineman Ahmad Breaux will look to receive more snaps against the Commodores.

No. 10 LSU and No. 17 Vanderbilt will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday morning with the Week 8 clash to be live on ABC.

