LSU Football Defensive Tackle, Key Offseason Addition in 2024 Reveals New Home

BREAKING: LSU transfer DL Jay’viar Suggs has Committed to Wisconsin, he tells @on3sports



The 6’3 295 DL has totaled 52 Tackles, 14.5 TFL, 10.5 Sacks, & 2 PD in his college career thus far



1 year of eligibility remaining https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/PVNw1U2HWB