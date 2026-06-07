How Big Of A Season Could LSU Tigers TE Trey'Dez Green Actually Have?

The summer heat has arrived, but soon enough, LSU Tigers football will be a part of your weekly viewing schedule.

It's an exciting time around the program. New head coach Lane Kiffin will be looking to get the Tigers back to the perennial powerhouse this fan base has grown accustomed to. In order to do that, the talent on the field will have to take a big leap.

The Tigers' offense was dreadful last season, and that's the area of expertise Kiffin will shine in. Today, we're going to break down one of Kiffin's offensive weapons, tight end Trey'Dez Green. Just how big of a 2026 season can the junior tight end have?

Favorite Target

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Louisiana State Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

A tight end should be a player who can be relied on in tough situations. When you need that first down on a third and medium, and the coach draws up that short pass play that gets the team just across the sticks, you need a guy that you can count on to make that catch. For the Tigers, Green needs to be that guy.

In his sophomore campaign, Green finished with 33 receptions, 433 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns. To put that in perspective, Green was fifth overall in tight end receiving yards in the SEC last season, and first in touchdowns.

It's clear the Tigers have a guy who can be counted on in big situations. Transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt may have his favorite target, and he could be the reason Green has an even bigger 2026.

Oct 18, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Louisiana State Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) scores on the two point conversion against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Another stat from the 2025 season that stands out is Green's average yards per reception. The Tigers' tight end averaged 13 yards per reception. That's more than just getting that first down on a third and medium. Green was able to gash top SEC defenses every time he made a catch last season. With a new offensive system that hasn't really failed in any Kiffin stop, Green's yards per reception should be expected to level up.

Tight ends do the dirty work. They're the players who have to make the catches in the middle of the field that already have multiple defenders ready to hit them before the ball even arrives. It's a position that deserves more highlighted conversations, like quarterbacks and wide receivers get. However, the Tigers have a talent in Green that is going to receive a lot of praise when the season finally kicks off.

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