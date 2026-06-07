5-Star Easton Royal's Latest Comments About the LSU Tigers Are Very Encouraging

With the countdown to the start of the 2026 season now under 100 days, the LSU Tigers will probably have their full focus on the start of their new era as they prepare for the first year under new head coach Lane Kiffin.

The Tigers have renewed excitement as well as new lofty expectations as Kiffin takes over the program. And over the offseason, LSU and Kiffin have built a roster with the intent of competing in year one in Baton Rouge.

However, while Kiffin's primary focus is obviously set on the start of the season, that hasn't stopped him from working the recruiting trail. The Tigers look to find ways to flip one of the top and most exciting players in the country for the 2027 class.

LSU Remains with Hope to Flip Easton Royal

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The player the Tigers have been all in on flipping is not a secret, trying to pry open the commitment of five-star wide receiver Easton Royal. The five-star and No. 1 wide receiver in the country per Rivals has been committed to the Texas Longhorns since November of 2025.

The Tigers continue to recruit Royal despite his pledge to the Longhorns. Just a week ago, Royal was one of many high-level prospects who were on LSU's campus for an official visit.

The five-star wide receiver spoke to Fox 8 New Orleans and talked about the returning voice of Ed Orgeron, and said something that should get LSU fans hopeful for the chances of a flip in Royal's commitment.

"It went amazing," Royal Fox 8 New Orleans. It made me want to suit up right in that moment and then run into Death Valley."

The Tigers aren't the only team that is still vying for Royal, with the Florida Gators also still in the mix for the recruitment of the five-star wide receiver.

Royal also talked about the reasoning of his summer official visits, giving the last one to the Longhorns in order to give Steve Sarkisian and company the final word. While the Tigers and Gators also get the chance to give the five-star their best recruiting pitch.

“I purposely made Texas my last official visit," Royal told Fox 8, New Orleans. "Obviously, that’s the school that I’m committed to. I still want to keep my options open and give LSU and Florida a chance. Hopefully, it'll show Texas that these other schools are really trying hard and they're presenting me with these great things just to see how they're going to try and put the nail in the coffin.”

The Tigers will likely continue to apply pressure and stay in contact with Royal as they look to pull off a major flip and keep one of the top players in the nation home, as the early signing period is still many months away.

While Royal still appears very strongly committed to the Longhorns, the Tigers are not completely out of it, and the recruitment of the Louisiana native will likely be one that continues until signing day.

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