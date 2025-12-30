LSU Football Defensive Weapon, Louisiana Native Set to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU Tigers linebacker Princeton Malbrue intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and depart Baton Rouge after four seasons with the program, he revealed via social media on Monday.

Malbrue signed with the Northwestern State Demons in 2020 as a three-star prospect out of Lafayette Christian Academy where he spent two seasons prior to transferring to LSU.

The Louisiana native transferred to LSU after the 2021-22 season where he then spent four seasons with the LSU Tigers - playing in 31 games across his time with the program.

Malbrue's most productive season in Baton Rouge came in 2023 where he logged 11 tackles that year, a career-best, prior to suffering an ACL tear in the first game of the 2024 season against the USC Trojans.

“I have never in my life missed a year of any type of sport, yet again football the sport that I’ve been playing all my life,” Malbrue said. “The doctors and trainers saw [my knee] and basically solidified an ACL [injury]… my heart dropped.”

In Malbrue's redshirt-junior season in 2025, he played in all 12 games where he logged three tackles as a special teams piece.

Now, he adds to the tally of 17 players from the 2025 roster transferring out from the Bayou Bengals - including a myriad of offensive linemen.

The Departures [17]: Transfer Portal Edition

- Kylan Billiot: Wide Receiver

- Jelani Watkins: Wide Receiver

- Ashton Stamps: Cornerback

- Ahmad Breaux: Defensive Lineman

- Wallace Foster IV: Cornerback

- Sydir Mitchell: Defensive Lineman

- Ju'Juan Johnson: Running Back

- Kaleb Jackson: Running Back

- Colin Hurley: Quarterback

- Carius Curne: Offensive Lineman

- Coen Echols: Offensive Lineman

- Javien Toviano: Safety

- DJ Chester - Offensive Lineman

- Austin Ausberry - Safety

- Paul Mubenga - Offensive Lineman

- Ory Williams - Offensive Lineman

- Princeton Malbrue - Linebacker

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Lane Kiffin's Take: New Recruiting Strategy

“I think you have an individual plan for wherever you’re at. LSU being LSU in the state of Louisiana. You got so many great in-state players in Louisiana, like (Nick) Saban said. It has more per capita than any other state when it comes to NFL players.

"So to keep those guys home is a huge priority, to build through high school and add through the portal. Different than what we had to do in the state of Mississippi.”

“We were aware of it,” Kiffin said of the state of the roster. “We played it the last few years. So we knew a lot about it, but we’re also now in a world of portal and free agency where a lot of the rosters change now every year. Then, you add people.

"At Ole Miss, no significant players on that offense — which is probably the best offense in college football — are from Mississippi. All those guys came in to be part of what we’re doing. So we need to keep the high school players here and then add players like we did before and then sky’s the limit.”

