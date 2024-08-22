LSU Football Depth Chart Predictions: Defense Edition
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have begun game preparation for Week 1 against the USC Trojans with Fall Camp in the rearview mirror.
Kelly and Co. wrapped up Day 17 of preseason practice on Wednesday and will have a walkthrough on Saturday before game week on Monday.
Now, all attention shifts to the 2024 season with the Bayou Bengals entering "National Championship or bust" territory.
"This offseason we've had probably one of our best offseason we've had since I've been here just from a work standpoint and guys pushing each other, competing every day," LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell said during Fall Camp. "Everybody here wants to win. It's Year 3. It's time for us to do something instead of just winning 10 games. I mean, 10 games is cool at other schools, but not here. Ten games gets people fired, people replaced. It's time for us to do something a little different and win a national championship."
We've already released our offensive depth chart predictions, but what are defensive rotations looking like?
The LSU Defensive Depth Chart Predictions: Week 4 Edition
Defensive Tackle
Starters: Jacobian Guillory (R-Sr.) and Gio Paez (Gr.)
Rotation: Dominick McKinley (Fr.), Kimo Makane'ole (R-Jr.), Shone Washington (R-Soph.) and Jay'Viar Suggs (R-Jr.)
In Week 4, it was Guillory and Paez continuing to run with the first-team. Suggs was the consistent piece running with the second-team. They're easing McKinley in and it will be interesting to see his role in 2024.
The rotation here is tricky given the different players Bo Davis and Co. threw in the mix during Fall Camp. One thing is certain, Guillory, Paez and Suggs are the top three guys with others emerging down the stretch. Expect to see Davis roll out a number of guys early in the season to get a feel for his players in an in-game situation.
Defensive End
Starters: Sai'vion Jones (Sr.) and Bradyn Swinson (Sr.)
Backups: Paris Shand (Sr.), Da’Shawn Womack (Soph.)
LSU will execute a new scheme under defensive coordinator Blake Baker with both Swinson and Jones benefitting from a two defensive end look. Along with the pair of upperclassmen, expect sophomore Dashawn Womack to be used significantly this season. The former five-star recruit has taken strides in the right direction with those within the program impressed with what he provides. Another name to keep tabs on will be true freshman Gabriel Reliford.
Linebackers
Starters: Greg Penn III (Sr.), Harold Perkins (Jr.)
Backups: Whit Weeks (Soph.), West Weeks (Sr.)
STAR Role
Starter: Major Burns (Sr.)
Backup: Ju'Juan Johnson (Fr.) or Javien Toviano (Soph.)
Burns will now play a hybrid safety/linebacker role in defensive coordinator Blake Bakers scheme and shined during Spring Camp. Those within the program feel this will be his sweet spot and it's brought intrigue into the fall. Despite Burns looking the part, all eyes will be on redshirt freshman Kylin Jackson. He has all the makings of pushing Burns and competing for key reps in 2024 as he continues being cross-trained as a safety and STAR.
Cornerbacks
Starters: Ashton Stamps (Soph.), Sage Ryan (Jr.)
Backups: PJ Woodland (Fr.) and JK Johnson (Jr.)
Others: Zy Alexander, Javien Toviano, Michael Turner and Jyaire Brown
Safeties
Starters: Jardin Gilbert (R-Jr.) and Jordan Allen (R-Soph.)
Backups: Dashawn Spears (Fr.) and Kylin Jackson (R-Fr.)
