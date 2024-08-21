LSU Football Depth Chart Predictions: Offense Edition
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will wrap up Fall Camp on Saturday with a scrimmage in Tiger Stadium as focus shifts towards Week 1 against the USC Trojans.
Kelly and Co. have worked through over 15 practices this month with the program seeing rotations emerge on both sides of the ball.
On offense, the two-deep depth chart appears to be set headlined by Garrett Nussmeier under center.
What could LSU's Depth Chart look like come Week 1 in Las Vegas?
LSU Tigers On SI took a stab at the two-deep with Fall Camp nearing the finish line.
The LSU Offensive Depth Chart: Week 4 Edition
Quarterback
Starter: Garrett Nussmeier (R-Jr.)
Backup: Rickie Collins (R-Fr.)
Running Backs
Starter: Josh Williams (Gr.)
Backup: Kaleb Jackson (Soph.)
Look for LSU to work with a committee of backs in 2024. Williams and Jackson will serve as a one-two punch during the season with Caden Durham and returnee John Emery looking to battle it out for key snaps as well.
Wide Receivers
Starters: Kyren Lacy (Sr.), Chris Hilton Jr. (R-Jr.) and CJ Daniels (Grad.)
Backups/Rotation: Aaron Anderson (Jr.) Zavion Thomas (Jr.), Kyle Parker (R-Fr.) and Shelton Sampson (R-Fr.)
Kyren Lacy has taken over as LSU's WR1 this offseason with Chris Hilton also asserting himself as a starter during camp. The pair of electrifying wideouts appear to have cemented starting duties along with Liberty transfer CJ Daniels asserting himself as the third guy.
Zavion Thomas, Aaron Anderson and Kyle Parker will battle it out with Shelton Sampson, Jelani Watkins and Kylan Billiot for backup reps.
Regardless of who runs with the first-team, LSU will utilize a five or six man rotation this season with significant weapons outside. Fall Camp in August camp will give a look into the embarrassment of riches wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton has in his arsenal.
Tight Ends
Starter: Mason Taylor (Jr.)
Backups: Ka'Morreun Pimpton (Soph.) or Trey'Dez Green (Soph.)
Taylor will be involved more this season with Joe Sloan taking over as the playcaller for the Tigers. He's spoken highly of his prized tight end, calling him one of the program's best players, and will utilize his skill set in a variety of ways.
As for Pimpton, the flashy receiving tight end has taken strides in the right direction and looks to take on a bigger role this season, but five-star freshman Trey'Dez Green will fly up this depth chart sooner rather than later.
In camp, he's lived up to the five-star hype. It'll be Green and Pimpton competing for backup duties. Expect to see several two tight end sets in 2024 with Joe Sloan utilizing creativity in his playbook.
Offensive Line
Starters: Will Campbell (Jr.), Garrett Dellinger (Sr.), DJ Chester (R-Fr.), Miles Frazier (Sr.), Emery Jones (Jr.)
Backups: Tyree Adams (R-Fr.), Paul Mubenga (R-Fr.), Coen Echols (Fr.), Bo Bordelon (R-Soph.), Weston Davis (Fr.)
LSU returns four starters from a season ago up front with DJ Chester being the lone new face in the mix. Campbell and Jones will look to become the top tackle duo in college football while Chester looks to prove he can hang with the top guns. Through the offseason, it's been rave reviews for Chester while he "handles himself like a pro both on and off of the field."
It's a National Championship or bust season for the Tigers with Campbell and Co. eyeing a title heading into the 2024 season.
"This offseason we've had probably one of our best offseason we've had since I've been here just from a work standpoint and guys pushing each other, competing every day," Campbell said during Fall Camp. "Everybody here wants to win. It's Year 3. It's time for us to do something instead of just winning 10 games. I mean, 10 games is cool at other schools, but not here. Ten games gets people fired, people replaced. It's time for us to do something a little different and win a national championship."
