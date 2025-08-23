LSU Football EDGE, Florida Gators Transfer Confident Ahead of Clemson Tigers Clash
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are officially one week away from the program's Week 1 showdown at Clemson after a critical offseason in Baton Rouge.
LSU has reconstructed the roster ahead of the 2025 season with multiple newcomers added via the NCAA Transfer Portal on both sides of the ball.
A defensive transfer to keep tabs on is former Florida Gators edge rusher Jack Pyburn with the impressive first-year Tiger shining for the program this offseason.
Pyburn is fresh off of a 2024 season where he logged 60 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and one interception while starting the last eight games of the year.
Now, he's ready for a new challenge after making the move from Gainesville (Fla.) to Baton Rouge (La.) following his 2024 campaign.
Along with Pyburn, LSU loaded up at the edge rusher position with Florida State's Patrick Payton and Nebraska'a Jimari Butler making the move to the Bayou State.
"Feeling great about where our team is at. I think we're competing all of fall camp, think we've had a tremendous offseason," Pyburn said. "It's insane how fast guys have gotten, how strong guys have gotten and kind of the bond this team has built. I'm really excited. I love our gameplan, I feel like we're progressing well and coach Kelly's put us in the right position and the way we've set up fall camp to be prepared for this moment."
"I've played in a lot of big games so just relying on those experiences that I've had and also just turning on the tape and understanding that they're a very talented team. We're gonna have to be at our best and I hope they're at their best too and I'm looking forward to it. But it is going to be a challenge but it's a challenge we want."
"If you talk about winning a national championship and playing in the playoffs and going on and doing special things, you've gotta start it off the right way. That's something LSU's struggled to do in the past but this year we're hoping to right that ship."
There's been an emphasis on technique for Pyburn as he looks to sharpen his game in Baton Rouge this season.
He's worked with edge rushers coach Kevin Peoples this offseason where the ex-Gator believes he's hitting his stride.
"The detail in my handwork. Strike placement in the run game and in the pass game, playing with longer levers, bigger steps, quicker get off and overall I'm just a much more athletic human right now than I've ever been," Pyburn said.
"When you have a coach that teaches you how to do things the right way and you get the fundamentals you need to get the exact skillset and you make the gains like I did in the offseason, it's a great combination."
LSU will open the 2025 season at Clemson on Aug. 30 with all eyes on the Week 1 showdown on the road.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Offensive Lineman, Louisiana Native Has Brian Kelly's Attention in Camp
Nation's No. 1 Wide Receiver, Elite Five-Star LSU Football Commit on 'Flip Watch'
LSU Football Crystal Ball: Predicting Which Newcomers Will Make an Impact in 2025
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.