LSU Football Emerges As 'Heavy Favorite' To Land Big Ten QB Amid Lane Kiffin's Push

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers remain active in the NCAA Transfer Portal market with the program flaunting the No. 1 class in America after inking over 25 signees.

Once the window opened on Jan. 2, Kiffin and the new-look LSU coaching staff hit the ground running with a myriad of priority targets making their way to Baton Rouge on official visits where players quickly bought in on the future of the program.

LSU has retooled the roster across the first 11 days of the window, but there remains work to be done heading into the final stretch - primarily at the quarterback position.

Kiffin and Co. have landed a pair of signal-callers via the free agent market with Sam Leavitt, the top-ranked player in the Transfer Portal, and Elon's Landen Clark putting pen to paper with the program this week.

But with only two scholarships now on roster, there remains a need for a third heading into Spring Camp with Kiffin shifting his focus to one of the top players remaining on the board.

USC Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet is on Kiffin's radar after hosting the former five-star prospect on a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge last weekend.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) carries the ball against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Multiple reports indicated that the LSU coaching staff knocked it out of the park for Longstreet during his time in town - and despite the program inking Leavitt - there remains dialogue between both parties.

Longstreet signed with the USC program as a consensus top-five signal-caller in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle where he checked in as a five-star prospect in his class.

The 6-foot, 200-pounder made the decision to join Lincoln Riley and the Trojans over the likes of the Texas A&M Aggies, Michigan Wolverines, Miami Hurricanes, and Ole Miss Rebels, among several others, out of high school.

But the stint with USC was short-lived after revealing plans of departing the program after playing in only four games across one season with the Trojans - where LSU has now made it's presence felt.

According to USC Trojans On SI, LSU is the "heavy favorite" to land Longstreet's services when it's all said and done.

LSU is still the heavy favorite to land former USC quarterback Husan Longstreet, multiple sources told me — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) January 13, 2026

LSU has landed two QBs in 12 hours with Sam Leavitt and Landen Clark. And they may not be done.



Multiple sources confirm LSU is still pushing to add Husan Longstreet to the group. The former USC five star visited LSU over the weekend. Worth watching.@1045espn @LASportsDotNet — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) January 12, 2026

During his lone year in Los Angeles, he completed 13-of-15 attempts for 103 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing 11 times for 76 yards and two more scores.

But with four seasons of eligibility remaining, Longstreet could emerge as the heir apparent to Leavitt where the elite quarterback could very well depart for the 2027 NFL Draft if he has a strong season this upcoming fall.

Now, as the Transfer Portal heats up following the Dead Period, LSU reportedly remains in close contact with Longstreet and his camp as he evaluates potential options for the 2026 season.

