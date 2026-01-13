LSU Football Emerges as Potential Landing Spot for Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are expected to host Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub for a visit to Baton Rouge this week, according to LouisianaSports.net.

Staub signed with Deion Sanders and Co. as a member of the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he has spent the last three seasons in Boulder as a backup signal-caller.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder took a redshirt year in 2024 prior to seeing his workload increase as a redshirt-sophomore in 2025 - finishing the season with 427 passing yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Now, with two seasons of eligibility remaining, Staub is in search of a new home where he has received interest from the Ohio State Buckeyes and Kentucky Wildcats since entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

LSU has signed its franchise quarterback in Sam Leavitt after making things official - along with Elon signal-caller Landen Clark - but the program remains in search of one more scholarship player to round out the room.

News: #LSU is expected to host Colorado quarterback Ryan Staub on a visit later this week, @MattMoscona reports.



The 6’1, 200-pound signal-caller has spent three seasons in Boulder under Deion Sanders.



Now, LSU is set to host the Big 12 QB with multiple years of eligibility. pic.twitter.com/Eq7vHvNGO9 — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 13, 2026

For Leavitt, he checks in as the top-ranked player in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Kiffin and Co. securing the elite signal-caller to the program's haul this offseason.

In what has become the storyline of the cycle, LSU had to fend off the Tennessee Volunteers and Miami Hurricnaes down the stretch for Leavitt as he navigated his recruitment across a 10-day stretch once the Transfer Portal opened for business on Jan. 2.

There was a verbal commitment in place between Leavitt and the LSU Tigers on Monday morning - less than 24 hours after he departed his Miami Hurricanes official visit - but it didn't stop programs from battling until the buzzer.

The Tennessee Volunteers assembled one final offer to Leavitt with dialogue between the SEC program and his camp carrying into Monday afternoon and early evening.

Fast forward to 7:15 p.m. CT and the paperwork was in from Leavitt to the LSU Tigers where he made things official with the program. He's officially Baton Rouge bound.

Now, with two scholarship quarterbacks on roster, Kiffin and Co. will look to land their final piece with Staub emerging as a target where he's set to be in town on Thursday.

More LSU News:

LSU Hosts No. 1 EDGE Transfer as Lane Kiffin Pushes For Ex-Penn State Defender

LSU Football Hosting Elite Florida Gators Transfer For Visit, Former Five-Star Recruit

Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats Among Teams to Watch for LSU Football Transfer

Join the Community: