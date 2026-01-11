LSU Football Emerging as Top Destination For Promising Ole Miss Rebels Transfer

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Winston Watkins officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this weekend with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers quickly entering the race for his services.

Watkins signed with the Rebels as a Top-50 wideout in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle over offers from the likes of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Miami Hurricanes, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

But the 6-foot-2, 185-pounder has now made his move in departing the Magnolia State in search of a new home after recording 26 catches for 373 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, he notched 21 rushing yards on five carries.

“Winn has been great,” Ole Miss junior wide receiver Harrison Wallace III said. “You don’t really see a lot of young guys come in with the mentality that he has — just coming in and making it hard to keep him off the field. Just making plays day in and day out. You know what you’re going to get out of him every day. So, really proud of him, and he’s going to be a great player.”

Fast forward to Saturday night and Watkins boarded a flight to make his way down to Baton Rouge for an official visit as Kiffin and Co. look to bring in the promising pass-catcher coming off of a strong first season in the Southeastern Conference.

Im here 🐯😏!! #GeauxTigers — Winston “Winnie” Watkins Jr (@winstonwatkins_) January 11, 2026

LSU has already signed seven wide receivers via the Transfer Portal where Watkins could emerge as the final piece to the retooled position group as he navigating an official visit with Kiffin and Co. this weekend in the Bayou State.

The Wide Receiver Signees:

- WR Jayce Brown: Kansas State

- WR Jackson Harris: Hawaii

- WR Tre Brown: Old Dominion

- WR Eugene Wilson: Florida

- WR Malik Elzy: Illinois

- WR Josh Jackson: McNeese State

- WR Tyree Holloway

Now, Kiffin and Co. continue looking to retool the position group with Watkins emerging as the name to know as the LSU Tigers intensify their pursuit as he navigates an official visit in Baton Rouge.

