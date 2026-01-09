LSU Football Linked to Promising Young Ole Miss Wide Receiver Amid Portal Entry

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Winston Watkins will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season in Oxford after revealing his plans on Friday, according to On3 Sports.

Watkins signed with the Rebels as a Top-50 wideout in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle over offers from the likes of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Miami Hurricanes, among several others.

But the 6-foot-2, 185-pounder is now departing the Magnolia State in search of a new home after recording 26 catches for 373 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, he notched 21 rushing yards on five carries.

“Winn has been great,” Ole Miss junior wide receiver Harrison Wallace III said. “You don’t really see a lot of young guys come in with the mentality that he has — just coming in and making it hard to keep him off the field. Just making plays day in and day out. You know what you’re going to get out of him every day. So, really proud of him, and he’s going to be a great player.”

Sources have indicated to LSU Tigers On SI that Lane Kiffin and the coaching staff will be eyeing Watkins to join the program's Transfer Portal Class.

NEW: Ole Miss true freshman WR Winston Watkins Jr. plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @Hayesfawcett3 reports. https://t.co/oo0J7ZFqxK pic.twitter.com/EFlIHMZw0D — On3 (@On3sports) January 9, 2026

LSU has already signed six wide receivers via the Transfer Portal where Watkins could emerge as the final piece to the retooled position group:

- WR Jayce Brown: Kansas State

- WR Jackson Harris: Hawaii

- WR Tre Brown: Old Dominion

- WR Eugene Wilson: Florida

- WR Malik Elzy: Illinois

- WR Josh Jackson: McNeese State

Kiffin and Co. continue eyeing a "championship roster" in Baton Rouge with the receiver room taking shape in a significant way this week.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

More LSU News:

LSU Hosts No. 1 EDGE Transfer as Lane Kiffin Pushes For Ex-Penn State Defender

LSU Football Hosting Elite Florida Gators Transfer For Visit, Former Five-Star Recruit

Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats Among Teams to Watch for LSU Football Transfer

Join the Community: