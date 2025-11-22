LSU Football Finalizing $90 Million Offer, $25 Million in Roster Cash for Lane Kiffin
LSU is finalizing an offer of roughly $90 million for Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, according to Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger.
In addition to the massive salary, the Tigers would offer roughly $25 million in "roster cash" annually to Kiffin to bring top talent to Baton Rouge.
LSU is building momentum for Kiffin with the administration beginning to put the final touches on the contract offer set to be presented to Kiffin's camp.
"While specific details of the contract remain fluid, sources told Yahoo Sports that school executives have discussed a seven-year, incentive-laden deal worth at least $90 million — figures that would make Kiffin, at the very least, tied for the highest-paid coach in the sport," Dellenger wrote.
"The school is, as well, promising significant NIL-related roster investments exceeding $25 million — perhaps the most important determining factor for the coach."
Kiffin met with Ole Miss officials on Friday with a decision on his future set to be revealed next Saturday, Nov. 29 following the Rebels' matchup against Mississippi State.
“Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including meeting today with Chancellor Boyce,” Carter wrote in a statement. “While we discuss next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important – our sixth-ranked team that is poised to finish the regular season in historic fashion.
“Despite the outside noise, Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday’s game.
"This team is on the cusp of an unprecedented season, and it’s imperative they feel the support of the Ole Miss family in the week ahead. An announcement on Coach Kiffin’s future is expected the Saturday following the game.”
The LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, and Ole Miss Rebels are in a three-team battle for Kiffin with the program in Baton Rouge looking to lure him away from Oxford.
As the clock ticks on a decision from Kiffin, answers are beginning to come to light on the sweepstakes for the coveted shot-caller.
