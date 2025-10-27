LSU Football Fires Head Coach Brian Kelly Amid Unfathomable Season for the Tigers
LSU head coach Brian Kelly has been relieved of his duties in Baton Rouge amid the program's 5-3 start to the 2025 season, sources confirm to LSU Tigers On SI.
The decision comes on the heels of the Bayou Bengals' 49-25 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday night where the program fell to 2-3 in Southeastern Conference play.
“This is an extremely disappointing night,” Kelly said. “Any fan base would be upset. The responsibility falls on me. LSU has a proud tradition and a proud team. They prepared their tails off and expected to win. It showed in the first half and not in the second.
"My focus has to be inside-out, not outside-in. The noise is deserved, but I have to fix what’s inside our program so this doesn’t happen again.”
After a four-year stint in Baton Rouge, Kelly departs the program with a 34-14 overall record and a 19-10 record in SEC play.
According to On3 Sports, "Kelly is expected to receive $740,185 a month until Dec. 31, 2031. He’s making $10.175 million this season.
"The contract includes a duty to mitigate clause, meaning Kelly would be required to search for a new job if he were fired. LSU would only have to pay the difference in salary between the buyout and his salary."
With Kelly out of the picture, sources confirm to LSU Tigers On SI that associate head coach/running backs coach Frank Wilson will serve as the interim.
The Bayou Bengals entered Week 9 of the 2025 season with a 5-2 record as the program looked to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive against SEC rival Texas A&M.
Following an embarrassing loss to the No. 3 ranked Aggies, LSU fell to 5-3 on the season with Kelly's future in Baton Rouge immediately being put in jeopardy.
Sources told LSU Tigers On SI that Kelly arrived at the Football Operations Facility on Sunday morning with "evaluations to the staff" ongoing, but the tide quickly turned in his direction.
Now, Kelly is out as the program's shot-caller with the "Brian Kelly Era" officially done in Baton Rouge.
