LSU Football: Five-Star WR Jaime Ffrench Visiting LSU, Tigers Making Noise
The LSU football staff will bring in the No. 4 wide receiver in America for an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge this weekend: Jaime Ffrench.
French, a five-star wideout with a slew of premier programs battling for his service, will come off of the board this summer.
The coveted LSU target locked in a commitment date for August 30th, his mother's birthday, with the Tigers swinging for the fences in his recruitment.
Now, Ffrench will take one final visit to Baton Rouge before he reveals a college decision. He checked in on Thursday to begin his two-day stay in Louisiana.
Following his trip to Death Valley, Ffrench will hop on a flight and check out Miami before the Recruiting Dead Period kicks back in on August 1st.
French is in the midst of a massive stretch in his recruitment with four official visits taking place during the month of June.
First, it was an LSU visit during the weekend of May 31st. Ffrench arrived in Baton Rouge for a multi-day stay alongside several of the top targets in the 2025 class.
One week later, Ffrench revealed he would shutdown his recruitment on August 30th with LSU, Miami and Texas the three heavy-hitters in his recruitment.
He's officially visited the trio of schools with a visit also taking place with the Tennessee Volunteers.
Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns got the final crack at the Top 5 wideout in the country from an official visit standpoint, but the Tigers are firmly in the mix.
Weeks ago, it was reported that Texas was the No. 1 school on Ffrench's list, but after a trip to LSU, it left an impression on the sought-after target.
Now, all schools are of equal status with the clock ticking until the prized receiver reveals a decision.
There are ties here for the Tigers. Ffrench's mother is a Louisiana native who attended Southern University in Baton Rouge. It's a bonus for LSU's pitch and will certainly be a piece to the recruitment that Ffrench keys in on.
Ffrench isn't the only five-star target making his way to Baton Rouge this weekend. LSU will also host the No. 1 safety in America on Friday with Jonah Williams heading to The Boot.
Jonah Williams: No. 1 Safety in America
On Friday, the Tigers will welcome Jonah Williams to town for his second visit to Louisiana this summer.
Williams, the No. 1 rated safety in America, will make his way to Baton Rouge on Friday for an unofficial visit after taking his official in June.
He's at the top of Kelly and Co.'s "must haves" in the current recruiting class with LSU safeties coach Jake Olsen turning up the heat for the sought-after defensive back.
This weekend, he'll be accompanied by a myriad of LSU commits, targets and staff members for the annual pool party in "The Boot".
Despite being one of the top players in the 2025 cycle on the gridiron, he's also viewed as a coveted target on the diamond as well.
Williams is one of the top baseball prospects in the Lone Star State and has both football and baseball on his mind at the next level.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder took his official visit to LSU in June where he had the opportunity to check out both programs once on campus.
Brian Kelly and LSU baseball's Jay Johnson provided their pitch with Williams taking a photoshoot sporting both uniforms.
Williams is one of the top baseball players in Texas and primarily handles duties as a left-handed pitcher and outfielder. He'll also weigh his options in the 2025 MLB Draft next July.
Now, fast forward to this weekend, and the Tigers will once again have an impressive pitch for the prized target.
The LSU baseball program, led by Johnson and Co., are fresh off of winning the College World Series in 2023, while the football program has room for early playing time in the secondary.
Williams has taken his fair share of visits this summer, with Texas A&M and Oregon viewed as the main competition to land his services, but the Tigers will swing for the fences once again.
