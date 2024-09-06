LSU Football: Five Things We Hope to See Against Nicholls State in Week 2
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will take on the Nicholls State Colonels on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+.
For Kelly's program, the Week 2 matchup provides the Bayou Bengals with an opportunity to get back on track, test out rotations and continue preparing for a challenging schedule that lies ahead.
Here are five things LSU Tigers On SI hopes to see in Week 2:
No. 1: Youngsters Control the Secondary
Safety: Dashawn Spears for Jardin Gilbert
LSU safety Jardin Gilbert struggled in Week 1 against the USC Trojans after allowing three catches for 80 yards in Las Vegas. The Texas A&M transfer, who emerged as a critical piece to the secondary this offseason, was graded as the worst defender for the Tigers on Sunday.
He allowed three catches for 80 yards after struggling in coverage for the Tigers. After being ejected for targeting in the fourth quarter, Gilbert will be out for the first half against Nicholls State due to suspension.
Expect Dashawn Spears to get the nod for the Tigers. He shined during camp as a true freshman last month with the coaching staff raving about what his future holds. Now, he can showcase his talents and look to steal a starting role moving forward.
STAR: Javien Toviano for Major Burns
LSU defensive back Major Burns has moved to the STAR role in Blake Baker's defensive scheme where he's being utilized as a hybrid linebacker/safety for the Tigers. A role that is supposed to work as Burns' "bread and butter" saw him struggle in Week 1 against the Trojans.
Burns had trouble in coverage on Sunday once again. It's been a thorn in his side during his college career and became an issue once again against Southern Cal. He allowed six catches for 80 yards, according to Pro Football Focus, and was graded as the third worst defender for LSU.
In the two-deep depth chart, it's sophomore defensive back Javien Toviano working as the backup STAR after overtaking true freshman Ju'Juan Johnson during Fall Camp.
Toviano has had to work his way back up the depth chart after off-the-field issues kept him away from the team for limited time during the offseason. Now, he's moved to STAR with a chance to be impactful for the Tigers.
He's a player that can make plays for a struggling secondary and can certainly give the team a boost when on the field. Look for the Tigers to get the second-year player on the field this week against Nicholls.
Cornerback: PJ Woodland for Sage Ryan
LSU defensive back Sage Ryan continues struggling in coverage for the Tigers, and after being cross-trained as a safety/cornerback during the offseason, it's clear he needs to be back with the safeties this season.
Ryan, who's a natural safety, could give the program a boost in that area if moved back. It's believed that Ryan has been a placeholder in the defensive backfield at corner until true freshman PJ Woodland hits his stride, but the time may be now for the youngster to get impactful reps.
Woodland could receive the green light this week in practice leading into Week 2 against Nicholls State. This would place a one-two punch of Ashton Stamps and Woodland as the starting cornerbacks for the Tigers.
Stamps graded out as the top defender for LSU in Week 1 against USC. Now, it's about finding a player to hold down the other side with immediate attention shifting to Woodland ahead of the home opener against Nicholls State on Saturday in Death Valley.
No. 2: Shelton Sampson Emerge
LSU wide receiver Shelton Sampson has a golden opportunity to see meaningful snaps on Saturday night in the Tigers' Week 2 showdown against the Nicholls State Colonels.
The sophomore wideout hasn't cracked the LSU rotation just yet, but with Chris Hilton and Kyle Parker sidelined, Sampson will now be thrust into the mix.
Brian Kelly knows it's Sampson's time to emerge for the program in his second season in the purple and gold.
“He's got to be able to play for us. We've got to get him on the field," Kelly said on Tuesday. “So, this is a big week for him and in the next weeks coming up. He's got to get into our rotation. If we get him in our rotation, it allows us to slide some people around. So, he becomes kind of a focal point for us moving forward.”
Sampson redshirted in his first season with the program after seeing limited game action. Now, despite LSU holding significant weapons, he's a player the coaching staff believes has significant potential.
The Louisiana native hasn't cracked the two-deep depth chart just yet. Kyren Lacy, Chris Hilton and CJ Daniels have been working with the first-team along with Zavion Thomas, Aaron Anderson and Kyle Parker holding down the second-team, but with injuries in the receiver room, Sampson has been granted a golden opportunity in Week 2.
During Fall Camp, Kelly raved about Sampson's growth and the strides he took during his second offseason with the Tigers.
“I think that that’s what we’re looking for from him,” Kelly said Aug. 1. “The ability to go up for the football and compete for it. He was not a 50-50 guy last year. He was a 20-80 guy. He lost 80% of those. I believe he’s a 50-50 guy. I mean, he can go and get those balls.”
Now, heading into Nicholls State Week, Sampson is a player the coaching staff has circled as a wideout ready to make an impact.
No. 3: Diversity in the Playbook
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was surgical in his Week 1 performance against USC after tallying over 300 yards through the air on 30 completions. He dominated in the first half, but fast forward to the final two quarters, and the coaching staff went in a different direction.
The Tigers stuck to their rushing attack in the final two frames with Nussmeier's number being called less frequently.
Nussmeier and wide receiver Kyren Lacy connected for seven completions in the first half with 94 yards and a touchdown to go with it. In the second half, the duo completed zero passes on two targets.
Week 2 provides an opportunity for playcaller Joe Sloan to piece together a creative game plan that includes his receivers, rushing attack and involvement from tight ends Ka'Morreun Pimpton and Trey'Dez Green.
No. 4: Caden Durham Take Key Reps in the Backfield
LSU running back John Emery will miss the remainder of the 2024 season after suffering another torn ACL during Tuesday's practice.
With only three scholarship backs on the roster in Josh Williams, Kaleb Jackson and Caden Durham, the coaching staff elected to switch freshman safety Ju'Juan Johnson to running back.
Now, with four running backs, LSU will have a different approach in the run game.
It's clear Williams and Jackson will be the one-two punch this season, but Saturday against Nicholls provides an opportunity for freshman running back Caden Durham a chance to see impactful snaps.
LSU will need Durham this season with Emery out for the year. Week 2 gives him a chance to step up and take impactful reps with the former Top 10 running back in America prepared for the challenge,
No. 5: Football Discipline
LSU ended Sunday's game against the USC Trojans with 10 penalties for 99 yards. In a matchup with no room for error, the undisciplined mistakes plagued the program to start the season 0-1.
Looking ahead to Saturday in Tiger Stadium, LSU must limit the false start, delay of game and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. It's about coming out and dominating against an inferior opponent.
