LSU Football, Florida Gators and Ole Miss Set to Offer Historic Deals to Lane Kiffin
The LSU Tigers are firmly in the race for Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin with the administration in Baton Rouge preparing a historic deal for the Rebels decision-maker.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 29 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future.
“Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including meeting today with Chancellor Boyce,” Carter wrote in a statement. “While we discuss next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important – our sixth-ranked team that is poised to finish the regular season in historic fashion.
“Despite the outside noise, Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday’s game.
"This team is on the cusp of an unprecedented season, and it’s imperative they feel the support of the Ole Miss family in the week ahead. An announcement on Coach Kiffin’s future is expected the Saturday following the game.”
Now, with a decision date set in stone, the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, and Florida Gators are set to finalize record-breaking deals for Kiffin.
LSU's deal went public on Friday night in a report via Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger.
"While specific details of the contract remain fluid, sources told Yahoo Sports that school executives have discussed a seven-year, incentive-laden deal worth at least $90 million — figures that would make Kiffin, at the very least, tied for the highest-paid coach in the sport," Dellenger wrote.
"The school is, as well, promising significant NIL-related roster investments exceeding $25 million — perhaps the most important determining factor for the coach."
The LSU administration is finalizing a seven-year deal worth at least $90 million, but the kicker in Kiffin's contract is the $25 million pool of "roster cash" annually.
Sources have indicated to LSU Tigers On SI that the roster pool could eclipse $25 million and near the $30 million mark.
But the Florida Gators and Ole Miss Rebels are coming in swinging for Kiffin where the pair of SEC programs aren't going down without a fight.
According to On3 Sports, all three SEC schools are set to offer at or over $13 million per year to Kiffin.
In what has emerged as a three-team battle in the "Kiffin Sweepstakes," the LSU Tigers remain positioned well for the coveted shot-caller.
