LSU Football, Florida Gators, Penn State Have This Statistic In Common Amid Firings

A wild stat I came across tonight while looking at CFP/Strength of Schedule metrics. 5 of the top 10 in SOS have fired their head coach this season.



1. Florida (Billy Napier)

3. LSU (Brian Kelly)

5. Auburn (Hugh Freeze)

7. Arkansas (Sam Pittman)

10. Penn State (James Franklin) https://t.co/ljRnzrhUFf