LSU Football Has 'All The Momentum' for Lane Kiffin As Ole Miss, Florida Pursue
The LSU Tigers have circled Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin as the program's No. 1 target in the search for a new decision-maker in Baton Rouge.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are in the midst of a historic 2025 season in Oxford, but a potential College Football Playoff berth this fall hasn't stopped the program's shot-caller from flirting with other programs.
The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators have emerged as serious threats in the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" this fall as the pair of SEC schools look to lure him out of the Magnolia State.
Despite the outside chatter, Kiffin has remained focused on the task at-hand this fall while flaunting what the program has built during his tenure.
“I’ve said it before, if programs want your coach, that should be looked at as an amazing thing and a great thing by your fans,” Kiffin said during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference.
“So if programs want your coach because you’re 10-1 or whatever, and have three 10-win seasons in a row, which has never been done before, is that a good thing that other programs want your coach because you’ve experienced success that it’s never had?"
Now, as the social media rumor mill continues swirling, the LSU Tigers are picking up momentum in the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" this week.
On Thursday night, TigerBait.com's Mike Scarborough revealed that the LSU Tigers have "all the Lane Kiffin momentum" as the program continues chipping away.
Fast forward to Friday and LSU has emerged as a "real threat" to land Kiffin, according to ESPN's Mark Schlabach.
"With Lane, nothing is ever off the table, as you probably know," a source told Schlabach on Tuesday. "I think that LSU is a real threat. There was so much smoke around Florida, but LSU is the one that really scares you."
Kiffin met with Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter on Friday afternoon, sources confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI, with the two parties seeking clarity on the future.
Now, as the clock continues ticking, the LSU Tigers appear to be taking strides in the right direction, according to multiple reports.
