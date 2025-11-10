LSU Football Has Three Potential Candidates Emerging As Brian Kelly Replacement
The LSU Tigers continue navigating a chaotic stretch in Baton Rouge this fall following the firing of head coach Brian Kelly in late October.
After making the move to part ways with the program's shot-caller, the LSU administration then elected to relieve athletics director Scott Woodward of his duties with the Tigers pressing the reset button.
Now, it's new athletics director Verge Ausberry spearheading the search alongside his committee with the vetting process underway in the Bayou State.
- Scott Ballard, Chairman of the Board
- John Carmouche, Chairman of Athletics
- Ben Bordelon, Ex-LSU football player and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards
- E.J. Kleeper, CEO of Our Lady of the Lake
- Wade Rousse, LSU President [announced on Nov. 4]
With a coaching search that has stolen the spotlight across the last two weeks, there's been one sitting head coach that has social media swirling: Lane Kiffin.
The Ole Miss shot-caller has the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators turning up the heat for his services in what has become a three-team race for the SEC head coach.
But Kiffin is remaining focused on leading his Rebels squad to the College Football Playoff amid a 9-1 start in 2025 for the Magnolia State program.
“I don’t know. I’m not that far down the road,” Kiffin said on Monday of his future. “I said it last week and you guys think I was joking, or it was before South Carolina. Everybody wants to talk about other jobs and everything and I think you are two or three weeks away from coaching for your own job.
"So, you better make sure you’re doing really well where you are. Because as we’ve seen out there, one (loss) might put you out of the top-10. Now two might put you out of the Top 25 and three might get you fired.
"So, I ain’t figured all that out. I’m trying to keep our winning streak, get to 8-0 at home.”
But there the betting odds have Kiffin as a frontrunner for both the Florida Gators and LSU Tigers gigs as the rumor mill swirls.
Along with BetOnline's odds, Kalshi has labeled Kiffin as the frontrunner for the LSU Tigers.
What is Kalshi? Kalshi is a regulated exchange and prediction market where you can trade on the outcome of real-world events. Buy and sell Event Contracts.
According to Kalshi, the favorites for the LSU Tigers job are Lane Kiffin, Jon Sumrall [Tulane] and Nick Saban as the market remains fluid.
The Kalshi Prediction Machine:
Kiffin: 41 percent
Sumrall: 11 percent
Saban: 6 percent
LSU Tigers Next Head Coach Odds:
- Joe Brady (+300)
- Lane Kiffin (+375)
- Nick Saban (+400)
- Clark Lea (+500)
- Jon Sumrall (+700)
The LSU Tigers coaching search remains mum as the committee navigates the vetting process, but it's clear that candidates are emerging as the 2025 season winds down across college football.
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.