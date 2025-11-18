LSU Football Head Coach Hot Board: Favorites Emerging to Replace Brian Kelly
The LSU Tigers have stolen headlines in November with the program navigating a rigorous coaching search in Baton Rouge with multiple candidates on the board.
After parting ways with Brian Kelly on Oct. 26, the new era of LSU Football is set to begin with LSU athletics director Verge Ausberry eyeing top candidates while spearheading the search.
“Our next chapter is to hire a football coach,” Ausberry said. “Hire the best football coach there is. That’s our jobs. We’ll go out there, and we are not going to let this program fail.
"LSU has to be in the playoffs every year in football. There’s 12 teams that make it. It’s going to expand here. We have to be one of those at LSU. No substitute.”
Now, with the coaching search intensifying as one candidate sits atop the list, the "Hot Board 3.0" is here.
The LSU Hot Board 3.0:
No. 1: Lane Kiffin - Ole Miss Rebels
Kiffin is the definitive, clearcut favorite for the LSU Tigers head coaching gig with the program preparing to roll out the red carpet for the Ole Miss Rebels decision-maker.
As Kiffin begins taking the proper actions necessary to make a decision between Ole Miss, Florida, and LSU, his family is playing an integral part.
Sources confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI that members of Kiffin's family visited Gainesville on Sunday with a trip to Baton Rouge less than 24 hours later. LouisianaSports.net first reported the buzz.
LSU officials arranged a private jet to make its way to Oxford to pick up the Kiffin camp where they came down to the Bayou State to tour Baton Rouge.
Now, the LSU Tigers appear firmly in the race for the Ole Miss shot-caller as the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" heat up with Ole Miss looking to retain him while the Florida Gators also turn up the heat. It's a true three-team battle.
No. 2: Eli Drinkwitz - Missouri Tigers
The shot-caller in Columbia has helped turn around a Missouri program over the last few seasons where he's emerged as a potential candidate for the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators and Penn State Nittany Lions job openings.
For the LSU job, Sports Illustrated believes he's a deserving candidate for the gig due to his savviness in recruiting - specifically in the new era of NIL.
"Drinkwitz is going to be viewed by some as a Kiffin backup given that he’s an offensive mind at another SEC school, but that would be selling the job he’s done with the other Tigers short," Sports Illustrated wrote.
"He’s not only built the program up into a quality Top 25 contender but has been extremely ahead of the curve on NIL, the transfer portal and how to develop quarterbacks. He also is much different from Kelly both inside and outside the football building which could resonate well."
Drinkwitz will be a name to keep tabs on during this year's coaching carousel.
No. 3: Clark Lea - Vanderbilt Commodores
Vanderbilt decision-maker Clark Lea will be a name to keep tabs on across this year's coaching carousel with his Commodores squad in contention for a College Football Playoff berth.
Quarterback Diego Pavia will depart the program this offseason, along with other talented pieces to the success of the program, with Vanderbilt looking to hit the reset button. Is this something that Lea is willing to do in Nashville?
It could be a long-shot, but Lea is a potential candidate to know.
Honorable Mention: Jon Sumrall - Tulane Green Wave
Sumrall is the clearcut, definitive favorite for the Auburn Tigers opening as the coaching carousel heats up, but if the Tigers see Kiffin pass on the LSU job, he could become a candidate for the gig.
The Tulane Green Wave shot-caller has received significant attention this fall, but could the LSU Tiger extend an offer his way? Time will tell. He's certainly a candidate to keep tabs on.
As the LSU coaching search heats up, it's clear the Tigers are "all-in" on Kiffin with the program putting him atop the list of candidates by a wide margin.
