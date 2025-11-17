LSU Football Heavily Pursuing Lane Kiffin, Ex-Wife Arrives in Baton Rouge for Visit
The LSU Tigers are navigating a coaching search in Baton Rouge with the program circling Ole Miss Rebels decision-maker Lane Kiffin as a top target.
No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) is in the midst of a historic season in Oxford with the Rebels within arms reach of a College Football Playoff berth, but Kiffin's future remains the buzz in the Magnolia State.
LSU and Florida remain serious threats to lure Kiffin out of Oxford with both programs set to roll out the red carpet for the hottest name on this year's coaching carousel.
From LSU offering "blank checks" to Florida having the family ties, the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" are heating up this week with the Ole Miss Rebels navigating an open date.
“There’s an old coaching adage out there that the quickest way to be defeated is to be distracted,” Fox Sports' Joel Klatt said. “I think that the biggest threat to Ole Miss down the stretch is distraction. And that distraction in the form of their future head coach.
"I don’t know where Lane Kiffin is going to end up. I know that Ole Miss is basically telling him, ‘Hey, it’s a blank check. You tell us what you need to stay here, and we will do it.’ I have that on good authority.
“I also have, on pretty good authority, that LSU is prepared to do the same thing for Lane Kiffin. They’ll basically tell him, ‘The keys are yours.’ Florida is a job that I think Lane would prefer over the other two, from what I’ve been told, and they are not quite in the same boat as Ole Miss and LSU in terms of ‘here, the sky is yours and name your price.’ There are more strings.”
Now, the LSU Tigers are further intensifying their push for Kiffin, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI.
LSU representatives arranged for a plane to pick up Layla Kiffin, Lane's ex-wife, and his kids on Monday with the family set to tour Baton Rouge. LouisianaSports.dot first reported the news.
Lane and Layla divorced in 2016 and have since reconciled with the family moving to Mississippi.
Sources also confirm that Kiffin's family was in Gainesville on Sunday as the Florida Gators ramp up their push for the Ole Miss Rebels shot-caller.
The "Kiffin Sweepstakes" are in full swing with LSU beginning to turn up the heat as the family makes their way down to Baton Rouge to visit as the rumor mill swirls.
