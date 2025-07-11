LSU Football Hires Former Staffer to Serve as Executive Director of Player Personnel
The LSU Football program has hired alum Jeff Martin as the program's Executive Director of Player Personnel, according to Rivals.
Martin worked as a graduate student from 2014-17 and was named LSU’s Assistant Director of Player Personnel and Development in 2017.
Prior to working full-time for the LSU Tigers, Martin worked as a player personnel assistant in Baton Rouge for two years.
It's another impressive hire for the LSU program with Martin having significant experience in the Bayou State.
During his time as a student, he worked under Nick Saban during the 2002 season while also having experience under Les Miles and Ed Orgeron as well across his stints with the program.
Following his recent stint at LSU, Martin was named USC's Director of Scouting and Player Relations in March of 2021.
Now, he'll begin a tenure under Brian Kelly where he'll bring additional expertise to the LSU Football Operations Building.
“Excited to be back home where I belong,” Martin told Rivals. “I’m looking forward to giving everything I have to the program and the people in it.”
Martin is the second splash hire of the week for the program in Baton Rouge following the recent news of LSU hiring away Ole Miss Director of Recruiting Strategy, Kelvin Bolden.
Bolden will serve as LSU's Associate Athletic Director/Assistant General Manager where he's set to have the opportunity to reunite with LSU's General Manger, Austin Thomas.
Ole Miss hired Bolden in 2022 where he has remained on Lane Kiffin's staff ever since while handling various roles in Oxford.
With the hire set to be made official, it reunites Bolden with Thomas where the two have formed a significant relationship across the last few years.
Thomas helped bring Bolden to Ole Miss during his two seasons as the program’s Football Chief of Staff and Sport Administrator.
Now, Thomas and Bolden will reunite in Baton Rouge with the Bayou Bengals beginning to dominate behind the scenes in the new age of college football.
