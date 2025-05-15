LSU Football Labeled an Offseason Winner After Adding No. 1 Portal Class in America
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will enter the 2025 season with lofty expectations after signing the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America this offseason.
With 18 newcomers via the free agent market signed, sealed, and delivered, it'll be a new-look roster this fall in the Bayou State.
The college football offseason has changed across the last handful of years with the NCAA Transfer Portal playing a pivotal role in the current success of most programs.
For Kelly and the LSU Tigers, the program is reaping the benefits of a new recruiting strategy in Baton Rouge with the program adjusting the NIL approach this offseason.
"It has put us in a position where we can be aggressive on anybody that comes into the portal. And that simply wasn’t the case before,” Kelly said of the new NIL approach in December.
“I’m not saying this particular match did that, but I think it really sent a message to everybody that this is where we are today. And if we want to be where we all want to be in terms of putting our roster together, we all have to step up. It started with me, and I think our fanbase responded equally.”
LSU has now been labeled as the No. 1 overall winner this offseason with ESPN diving into what has given the program the edge.
"A combination of player/staff retention and some much-needed portal upgrades puts coach Brian Kelly's team in the top spot," ESPN wrote.
"The Tigers get quarterback Garrett Nussmeier for another year, brought back linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. from injury and addressed key positions through the portal, including wide receiver, safety and both lines."
It's a mix of player retention, incoming talent and continuity forming in Baton Rouge that has expectations rising in Louisiana moving into what has the makings of being a special 2025 season.
With Nussmeier back in the mix, all eyes are on the Bayou Bengals in what will be a "College Football Playoff or bust" run heading into the fall.
“The College Football Playoff is the goal in 2025,” ESPN wrote.
