LSU Football Lands Commitment From Coveted Louisiana Offensive Lineman Jalan Chapman
LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis strikes again on the recruiting trail after adding a commitment from coveted Louisiana interior offensive lineman Jalan Chapman.
Chapman, a three-star prospect out of New Orleans (La.), pledges to the Tigers over Alabama, USC, Georgia and Tennessee, among others.
The 2026 stud gives Brian Kelly and the Tigers their third pledge in next year's class with Chapman joining fellow Louisiana natives Richard Anderson (DL) and Jakai Anderson (ATH).
Chapman projects as a player who will likely play center for the Tigers once he reaches campus in two years.
He currently stands at 6-foot-3, 270 pounds entering his junior year for New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton High after gaining national attention following his sophomore campaign.
Chapman flaunts an impressive offer list, but with Davis leading the recruiting charge, he secures a prospect with tremendous upside with several SEC powerhouses having him on their radar.
He earned the nod as a starter for his high school squad as just a freshman over several upperclassmen in 2022.
“It’s good to have him [Chapman],” Warren Easton coach Jerry Phillips told The Advocate in May. “He leads that offensive line. It’s a real young O-line, so it’s good to have that leadership and that experience so he [Chapman] can teach them things and get them going in the right direction. He’s real vocal with them.”
Chapman looks to be the next Division I prospect to come through Warren Easton with the program consistently pumping out elite-level talent.
Now, he's shut down his recruiting process prior to his junior campaign with LSU adding the prized offensive lineman to theri 2026 class that continues reeling in Bayou State products.
The 2026 Class in Review:
Richard Anderson: Top 10 DL in America
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers landed a commitment from New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr defensive lineman Richard Anderson, he announced via social media in June.
Anderson, the No. 7 prospect in Louisiana according to On3 Sports, announced his decision fresh off of Tigers' Friday Night Lights Camp last month.
While on campus, the 6-foot-4, 320-pounder shut down his recruitment and revealed a commitment to defensive line coach Bo Davis and the LSU program.
It's an impressive pledge for Davis and Co. with the Tigers securing their first commitment of the 2026 cycle while keeping one of the Bayou State's top players home.
The Edna Karr to LSU pipeline continues with Anderson's pledge. We've seen several talented prospects from one of the top schools in New Orleans take their talents to LSU.
Now, Anderson is next in line to keep the trend alive.
The coveted defensive tackle selected LSU over a slew of the top programs in the country. After a standout sophomore campaign, the scholarships started rolling in with Miami, Oregon and USC, among several others, extending verbal offers.
Once Davis arrived in Baton Rouge to take over as LSU's defensive line coach, there was an itch that the program would begin locking in top talent to take over the trenches.
After striking out on a handful of the top players in the NCAA Transfer Portal, Davis has kept his head down and begun dominating the high school ranks.
Jakai Anderson: Coveted Louisiana Wide Receiver
Anderson, one of the top prospects in the Bayou State, gives the Tigers one of the top athletes in the South with his commitment.
The McDonough 35 (New Orleans, La.) wide receiver continues bursting on the scene after an impressive sophomore campaign.
Anderson is a versatile athlete who could play both sides of the ball for the Tigers when it's all said and done. He's shined as a wide receiver but also has the chance to play as a safety once in Death Valley.
The 6-foot, 160-pounder has reeled in double-digit offers over the last few months with the Tigers ultimately winning out for his services last Saturday.
Anderson has been in Baton Rouge on several occasions including multiple unofficial trips for game day experiences along with camping at LSU. He made his way to campus the last two summers for camps in Tiger Stadium with the Bayou Bengals landing his services.
The 2026 Recruiting Class continues coming together with a trio of Louisiana natives popping first for the Tigers.
