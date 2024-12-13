LSU Football Lands Commitment from Coveted Transfer Tight End With SEC Experience
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff have landed a commitment from Oklahoma tight end transfer Bauer Sharp, he revealed via social media on Friday.
Sharp, a sought-after transfer with interest from several Power Four programs, took a visit to Baton Rouge earlier this week before shutting things down.
Kelly and Co. were in dire need of bodies in the tight end room after star Mason Taylor declared for the 2025 NFL Draft along with sophomore Ka'Morreun Pimpton entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Now, with a razor thin tight end room, the Bayou Bengals secure Sharp after an impressive season with the Sooners in 2024.
The veteran transfer led Oklahoma in receptions (42) and receiving yards (324) this season while playing an integral role for their offense. He also logged a pair of touchdowns for the Sooners.
There were ties in favor of the Tigers here for Sharp. An Alabama native, he signed with Southeastern Louisiana out of high school before making the move to Oklahoma last season.
Now, Kelly and Co. pushed all the right buttons in his recruitment in order to land his commitment. Sharp has also signed with the Tigers in order to make things official.
"He's a talented player with physicality; especially in the run game. If you watch him closely, some of the things they did with him in the passing game, we've seen from other tight ends," Kelly said of Sharp on Friday after the signing was made official.
"If you really look at his body of work, it's the physicality in the run game. Pulling, blocking tackles, being out on the perimeter. Love his physicality in the run-game. Still, a very good athlete. He came in as a quarterback at Southeast Louisiana. He has the ability to do some really good things for us in the passing game as well.
"I think what really stood out was having that kind of versatility in the running game and the passing game."
It's signed, sealed and delivered. LSU has secured the program's first Transfer Portal addition this month with Sharp making things official with the Bayou Bengals.
Is there another transfer target on offense trending for the Tigers?
The Trending Target: Kentucky WR Barion Brown
The Tigers are trending for Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown after he officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this week.
Brown, a speedster who torches opponents with his freakish athleticism, heads into the portal with 122 career receptions for 1,528 total yards and 11 touchdowns in three seasons with the Wildcats.
The former Top-100 recruit has track speed that cannot be taught and it's what has made him a lethal weapon in Kentucky's offense over the last three years.
Along with being a threat in the receiving game, Brown can be used as a Swiss Army Knife as well. He rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns as well during his time in Lexington while also serving as a kick returner with five more touchdowns in that facet of the game.
Brown has received significant interest since entering the college version of "free agency" with LSU, Florida State, Florida and Texas A&M turning up the heat, according to On3 Sports' Pete Nakos.
Now, after trimming his list and checking in with the LSU Tigers this week in Baton Rouge, Brown is trending for the program.
On Thursday, On3 Sports' Pete Nakos, Steve Wiltfong and Shea Dixon all logged predictions in favor of LSU winning out for Brown's services.
Brown ranks as aa Top-10 wide receiver in the NCAA Transfer Portal with significant SEC experience and the potential to be a WR1 for the LSU Tigers in 2025.
With LSU trending for his services, it'll be interesting to see how his process plays out down the stretch with other schools pursuing.
He could take visits elsewhere or shut things down with the Bayou Bengals securing his freakish athleticism. Time will tell down the stretch in the Brown Sweepstakes.
