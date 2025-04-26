LSU Football Lands Commitment From No. 1 Available Transfer in the Portal
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have landed a commitment from South Florida defensive lineman Bernard Gooden, he revealed via social media on Saturday.
Gooden, the No. 1 available prospect in the NCAA Transfer Portal, is fresh off of a standout 2024 campaign with the Bulls.
The All-AAC Honorable Mention selection a season ago, Gooden logged 35 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks during the 2024 season with South Florida.
Now, he's Baton Rouge bound after going public with a commitment to the program on Saturday fresh off of a visit to campus.
A source confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI that Gooden made his way to campus on Thursday night to begin a multi-day stay with the program.
With multiple Power Four programs expressing interest, including Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels, the Tigers went all in to land the pledge prior to other visits.
LSU secured the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America during the winter window after adding double-digit pieces, including the No. 1 EDGE available in Florida State's Patrick Payton.
Now, with Kelly expecting a slow spring window, he and the program pounced on their top target.
“Not all of that is in my control obviously. But I can tell you we’re not actively saying, ‘We’ve gotta have this. We’ve gotta have that.’ We feel good about our roster," Kelly said.
"If something shows itself that is an incredible opportunity, we’re certainly going to investigate anytime that we can help our football team, and so we’re always going to be looking to help our team. But it’s not like it was obviously in January.”
He's the lone spring window addition to this point with Kelly and Co. feeling comfortable with the current roster in Baton Rouge.
“I like our roster right now. It wouldn’t surprise me if we didn’t have anybody in the portal on either side, either leaving our program or adding," Kelly said during Spring Camp. "If you ask me right now, I would be happy to take this roster right into May on both sides of it.
"Maybe that’s fool’s gold. Maybe that’s wishing more than it is anything else. But I like what we’ve done with this roster. I like the development of it."
