LSU Football Lands Commitment From No. 1 EDGE Transfer in the Portal
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain red hot on the recruiting trail with the program landing a commitment from Florida State transfer Patrick Payton, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports revealed on Saturday.
Payton, the No. 1 defensive player in the NCAA Transfer Portal, is currently on a visit to Baton Rouge with LSU sealing the deal on his trip to town.
It's a massive get for Kelly and Co. with the program adding to an embarrassment of riches via the Transfer Portal haul.
Payton, the 2022 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, quickly became a hot commodity in the portal with a slew of potential suitors.
Once his name was officially in the system, 247Sports rated Payton as the No. 2 overall transfer and the No. 1 edge rusher in the market. He is the No. 1 defensive player in the portal.
The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder logged 109 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, 12 pass breakups and three forced fumbles in three seasons with Florida State.
LSU has already signed a pair of edge rushers in the NCAA Transfer Portal after Florida's Jack Pyburn and Nebraska's Jimari Butler pledged to the program, but a third now remains an option with Payton at the top of LSU's wish list.
Payton is the most coveted prospect on the market. He is the No. 1 uncommitted transfer with the chance to become an immediate impact star at his next destination. LSU now reels in the dynamic pass rusher with immense potential.
Now, LSU reels in the program's third defensive end via the NCAA Transfer Portal with Payton joining Florida's Jack Pyburn and Nebraska's Jimari Butler.
The EDGE Signees: Butler and Pyburn
Jimari Butler... The Nebraska standout immediately will compete for a starting job in Baton Rouge as an edge rusher. He appeared in 37 games for the Cornhuskers, starting 16 times, including 10 in 2024. He comes to LSU with 65 career tackles to go along with 17 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.
In 2024, Butler tallied 22 tackles, seven tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. During his All-Big Ten season in 2023, he had 34 tackles and led the team in both tackles for loss (8.5) and sacks (5.5).
"He's got versatility. He's played in the four technique, he's played as a five technique, he's played as a drop. His physicality, look he wore the No. 1 which that jersey is given out to the best practice player in coach Rhule's program. He is No. 10 but he was given No. 1 because of the way he practiced. We're bringing in high character guys, guy that practice and set a standard in the way they play and he's going to up that level in that room," Kelly said on Monday.
Jack Pyburn... The Florida transfer is fresh off of a 2024 season where he logged 60 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and one interception while starting the last eight games of the year. In three seasons with the Gators, Pyburn logged 80 total tackles with his "coming out season" being in 2024.
The No. 4 rated edge rusher in the portal projects as a Day 1 starter upon his arrival in Baton Rouge as he continues leveling up his game throughout his career.
