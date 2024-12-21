LSU Football Lands Commitment From No. 1 EDGE Transfer in the Portal

BREAKING: LSU is expected to land a commitment from Florida State transfer Patrick Payton.



The No. 1 EDGE available logged 109 tackles, 32 TFLs, 16 sacks, 12 PBUs + 3 FF across three seasons in Tallahassee.



Brian Kelly and Co. reel in the No. 1 defensive player in the portal. pic.twitter.com/3ylUfAu9r2